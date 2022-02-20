North Coast Section Division Boys Soccer Playoffs: Vintage beats Dublin again to reach semis

The 2021-22 CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs have been like playing in the Vine Valley Athletic League for the Vintage High boys soccer team.

The third-seeded Crushers had already faced their first two playoff opponents in the preseason, trying to face competition tougher than they would see in their league so they would be battle-hardened for the postseason.

After Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime victory over No. 14 seed College Park avenged a 2-0 preseason loss, Vintage kept No. 6 seed Dublin from doing the same Saturday night by doubling its 2-1 preseason result against the Gaels with a 4-2 victory.

“It’s not easy to beat a team twice in a season,” Vintage co-coach Javier Covarrubias said. “They know a little bit about you, you know a little about them. We expected Dublin to come out wanting revenge, just like we did against College Park. But we went over our film from the first games and came in prepared. It’s win or go home, so everybody plays with everything they have.”

The Crushers (17-3-4) played the whole game without knowing if No. 2 seed Montgomery of Santa Rosa or No. 7 seed California of San Ramon would be their semifinal opponent, but it didn’t really matter. They had tied Montgomery 2-2 and Cal High 0-0 in the preseason. Montgomery (14-2-5) prevailed 2-1 and will host Vintage in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Crushers came out ready to sweep Dublin (12-6-5), taking a 2-0 halftime lead and added to it early in the second half.

They opened the scoring with a set piece after Jose Rosales got fouled, as Anthony Stainer headed in a cross from Itzlli “Pollo” Garcia. Vintage’s second goal saw Jared “El Buki” Barbosa cross it to Rommel Gomez for the score.

Rosales scored off a Garcia corner kick early in the second half, but Dublin finally got on the board soon after that. It stayed 3-1 until the game’s final minutes, when Eric Reis banged home a penalty kick and the Gaels closed the scoring with a PK seconds before the final whistle.

“We expected them to come out in the second half with everything they had and told the boys to stay mentally focused,” Covarrubias said. “When we went up 3-0, which feels a lot more comfortable than 2-nil, they scored on us. They put us under a lot more pressure, intensifying their press to create more chances, but it kinda kept us on our toes.”

Vintage was on its toes before halftime.

“We played one of our best first halves of the season, offensively and defensively,” said Covarrubias. “We knew they were going to play out of the back and that they do it well, so we set up our press to win it in certain spots on the field. We created a lot of chances and had lot of possession.

“Jared was dangerous down the right wing and had one of his best games of the season tonight, taking guys on and putting service into the box.”

While Covarrubias can’t remember when Vintage’s first three playoff games were rematches, he said he and co-coach Alex Feliciano don’t feel the need to play any differently than they had in the first meetings.

“When we have the ball, there’s a certain way we want to play — building of the back, connecting through the lines, things like that — and we stick to that,” Covarrubias said. “It also depends on what the opponent gives us. They might give us certain openings and we might try to exploit those. We also have the same game plan as before when they have the ball.”

He said that while playing a team in the preseason allows you to prepare for their go-to players, a lot of top players already know who each other are from facing or playing alongside them in club soccer.

Covarrubias said center back Reis did a good job containing Dublin’s dangerous strikers.

“Eric was solid with the ball and when they had the ball as well,” he said. “Everybody executed the game plan very well.”

Even Vintage’s sophomore goalkeeper, Cadel Newton Kotch, didn’t seem nervous in shutting out the Gaels for 50 minutes.

“Cadel’s a great keeper and he’s played in big games like this before in club, regional, state, national cups, Covarrubias explained. “A lot of these boys are used to this kind of big-game atmosphere. With no playoffs last year, none of them have experienced high school playoffs before this year. This is why they play high school soccer, because they get to play in front of not only their families but also their peers, classmates, and teachers who came to watch them play and cheer them on. Playing in the stadium with the student cheering section making noise is cool.”

