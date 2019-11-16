CONCORD — Although they are known as the Ugly Eagles, No. 1 seed Clayton Valley Charter put together two good-looking halves on the way to a 35-9 win over No. 8 seed Napa in a North Coast Section Division 2 playoff quarterfinal Friday night.
Despite it being the end of the road for the Grizzlies (7-4), first-year head coach Richie Wessman was proud of the season’s accomplishments.
“It takes three full years to really change a culture and cement the program the way you want it,” Wessman said. “We’ve come a really long ways this year and that’s really promising for what we can accomplish next year. You look at our three losses in the regular season, one or two plays go the other way it could have really been different.”
Wessman pointed to this year's Big Game, where the Grizzlies came within 23 seconds of walking off as Vine Valley Athletic League co-champions after going 0-10 last year.
“This game didn’t end well, but I think we could have done some things different at the start that could have made things much different in the second half,” Wessman said. “All credit to them, though I don’t think the score line is that reflective of the game that was played here.”
"Our guys really competed tonight. They kept fighting and didn’t quit and we were very close on both offense and defense.”
One thing that didn’t help any was the loss of senior signal caller and offensive leader Isaiah Newton, whom Wessman said strained the anterior cruciate ligament in a knee during the Big Game against Vintage on Nov. 1.
"It didn’t really surface until the middle of last week,” Wessman said. "It’s not like something that he felt on a certain play. We would have run a little bit of a different offense tonight, but Hunter St. Clair did a terrific job coming in for him. It was just something where we don’t want to risk blowing out Isaiah’s ACL and killing his college career.”
Clayton Valley (6-5) didn’t waste anytime getting on the scoreboard Friday night. Swift running back Omari Taylor put the Eagles up 6-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game.
They almost added to their early lead, but a 50-yard touchdown run from Taylor was erased due to a penalty. Napa recovered a Clayton Valley fumble on the next play, but no points resulted from the turnover. In fact the visitors didn't record a first down until late in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Taylor added to the Eagles' lead with a 30-yard scoring run with 3:50 left in the second quarter. Mistakes and penalties kept Clayton Valley from further adding to its lead in the second quarter, however, and Napa finally got on the scoreboard when Erik Vargas drilled a 33-yard field goal that made it 14-3 at halftime.
The Grizzlies began the second half in promising fashion with a first down on their opening possession, but again were forced to punt.
Taylor once again shouldered the offensive load for the hosts on their following drive, and sprinted past Napa defenders for a 31-yard touchdown with 9:31 left in the third quarter.
The Grizzlies' offense finally found a groove with junior wide receiver Brock Bowers hauling in a pass at the Eagles' 5-yard line. Then it was running back Benito Saldivar’s turn, as the junior flashed into the end zone from there for the score.
That closed out the scoring for Napa, but Clayton Valley had more to say. With less than a minute left in the third quarter, it was backup running back Erik Christofferson scoring from 2 yards out to increase the Eagles' lead to 28-9.
Clayton Valley added one more score, a 1-yard plunge by backup quarterback Jake Kern with 7:14 left.
After the contest there were plenty of hugs on the Napa sideline and more than a few tears shed by seniors, the class that helped to bring the program back to respectability.
“This group of seniors came a long way this year to flip the program around,” said senior center Jose Santos, brushing away tears. "It’s a sad moment, but I’m happy we were able to accomplish what we did.”