North Coast Section Division 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga advances to first section title game with rout of Tomales

The scoreboard watching began as soon as the Calistoga girls basketball team emerged from the locker room at halftime.
“Does anyone know the score of the Credo-Laytonville game?” Someone asked.
Even with 16 minutes left in their North Coast Section Division 6 semifinal game against 14 seed Tomales, the No. 2-seed Wildcats were already wondering who they would be facing in the section championship game on Saturday.
Minds tend to wander when you’re up 30 at halftime.
The Wildcats blitzed the Braves in the first half and used a dominant second quarter to build a 30-point advantage at the break, letting the hosts cruise to a 59-19 no-doubt win over the Braves at Calistoga High on Wednesday.
They were in the midst of their postgame celebration when they learned that they’d be facing the top-seeded Warriors on Saturday in what will be the first section title game appearance in program history.
“In practices, Coach Ray (Particelli) was telling us, the seniors, ‘Girls, you’ve been working for this for three years now,” said senior Vanesa Quiepo, who scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Wildcats. “We want Laytonville.”
The Wildcats have been eyeing this potential matchup for nearly a calendar year. The Warriors knocked them off in the semifinals of the NCS playoffs last season and they haven’t yet forgotten.
“I’ve had them on my mind since last year,” said head Particelli. “We were young but they were young, too, so I knew they’d be back.”
Laytonville (26-3) topped Credo 58-42 on Wednesday and are currently the No. 1-ranked Division 6 team in the state, according to MaxPreps. The Wildcats will have to beat them at their place on Saturday, a feat that no team has accomplished yet this season.
On Wednesday, the Wildcats put on a dominant display of the kind of basketball that has defined their historic season.
Tomales (13-8) entered the contest in the midst of a true Cinderella run having blown out No. 3 seed SF Waldorf, 49-29, in the first round before edging No. 6 seed Round Valley, 56-49, in the quarterfinals. The Braves had also faced Calistoga twice in league play earlier this season, both losses, but knew what to expect. The Wildcats had also barely edged No. 7 seed Ferndale in the previous round, which only added to the Braves’ belief in pulling another upset.
For the game’s first two minutes, it seemed like this semifinal matchup might be more competitive than a standard 14-2 matchup. The Braves raced out to a 4-0 lead, which fired up the vocal Tomales crowd that made the trip.
It didn’t take long for Calistoga to silence them. The Wildcats responded by scoring 16 straight points to take a 16-6 lead into the second quarter where things really got out of hand. The Wildcats scored the first 22 points of the quarter and led 38-6 with 2:35 left before the half.
“That’s got to be the best half we’ve ever played,” Particelli said.
Nearly everything went right for the Wildcats while Tomales struggled to get the ball inbounded at times due to the relentless full-court press Calistoga runs. During one particular stretch early in the second quarter, Calistoga scored, then stole back-to-back inbounds passes which led directly to two more layups.
“We were nervous at first but I told my team, ‘we got this,’” said senior Litzy Infante, who was second on the team with 17 points. “We just have to play our game. We’ve been preparing to play like this all these practices in the last few days.”
The third quarter brought more of the same and the fourth was played with a running clock.
As a team, the Wildcats record 16 steals, led by Infante with 5.
Senior Lizbet Escobedo also scored 9 points and dished out 5 assists with 3 steals, and the quarterfinals hero junior Tully Leonard scored 6 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds. Senior Laila Elkeshen chipped in 4 points with 2 steals off the bench.
Postgame, the Wildcats mingled with the crowd and savored the moment. Depending on their seeding for NorCals next week, Wednesday may have been the last home game this special group has played. One way they can avoid that reality is by beating Laytonville on Saturday, which would likely give them a high enough seed to host at least one state playoff game.
If this was their final home game, though, hard to ask for a better way to go out.
“I knew when I first started coaching them in eighth grade that this group would be special,” said Co-Coach Cesar ‘Shorty’ Cruz. “I’m just so happy for these girls.”
