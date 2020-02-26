North Coast Section Division 6 Girls Basketball Playoffs: Calistoga advances to first section title game with rout of Tomales

“I’ve had them on my mind since last year,” said head Particelli. “We were young but they were young, too, so I knew they’d be back.”

Laytonville (26-3) topped Credo 58-42 on Wednesday and are currently the No. 1-ranked Division 6 team in the state, according to MaxPreps. The Wildcats will have to beat them at their place on Saturday, a feat that no team has accomplished yet this season.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats put on a dominant display of the kind of basketball that has defined their historic season.

Tomales (13-8) entered the contest in the midst of a true Cinderella run having blown out No. 3 seed SF Waldorf, 49-29, in the first round before edging No. 6 seed Round Valley, 56-49, in the quarterfinals. The Braves had also faced Calistoga twice in league play earlier this season, both losses, but knew what to expect. The Wildcats had also barely edged No. 7 seed Ferndale in the previous round, which only added to the Braves’ belief in pulling another upset.

For the game’s first two minutes, it seemed like this semifinal matchup might be more competitive than a standard 14-2 matchup. The Braves raced out to a 4-0 lead, which fired up the vocal Tomales crowd that made the trip.