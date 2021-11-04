North Coast Section Division II Girls Water Polo Playoffs: Justin-Siena blanks San Rafael in opener, 14-0

The sixth-seeded Justin-Siena girls water polo team opened the North Coast Section Division II playoffs with its second shutout of the season, a 14-0 shellacking of No. 11 seed San Rafael at Novato High on Wednesday night.

The Braves (12-6) will visit No. 3 seed Encinal (21-4) in Alameda on Saturday at a time that was not announced at press time. One of the Jets’ losses was 9-8 at a tournament on Oct. 2 to a Cardinal Newman squad that Justin-Siena outscored by a combined 29-9 in two Vine Valley Athletic League matches.

“An early-round win always brings high morale, yet this game was only a stepping stone in our path toward hopefully a semifinal appearance,” Braves head coach Ryen Flint said. “The team is finding its late-season cohesion and setting the stage for some incredible moments. Witnessing the breakthroughs and self-discovery is what we are all here for.”

The first quarter came with jitters and excitement as both teams came out fast and ready to find their opportunities. But Justin-Siena continually made steals up top while denying San Rafael entry into its two-meter position. The Braves' many forced turnovers and a key save from senior goalkeeper Twyla Borck led to repeated offensive opportunities at the other end as junior Taylor Blakely netted 2 goals and senior Sarah Reynolds and junior Carlie Fiorito had 1 apiece. Reynolds was also pivotal on defense with 4 steals. The quarter ended with the Braves up 4-0.

The Braves kept shooting in the second quarter but managed only 2 more goals. Reynolds scored from the hole-set and had a steal, while junior Elle Baskerville found the back of the net with an outside cross-cage missile. Notable defense came from Borck with 4 blocks and senior Maddie Vanoni with 3 steals.

Reynolds, Vanoni and Blakely combined for 6 goals in the third quarter, making it 12-0 with the help of 3 more Vanoni steals.

Reynolds and Baskerville capped the scoring In the fourth quarter while Borck made 7 blocks, one of which was a 5-meter penalty shot.