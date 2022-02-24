North Coast Section Division IV Boys Basketball Playoffs: Braves don't sustain rallies, Wildcats win

KENTFIELD — For nearly two decades, Justin-Siena and Marin Catholic boys basketball teams battled it out in the Marin County Athletic League before the Braves joined their current home in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The former league rivals etched another chapter in their storied history Wednesday evening in Marin County.

Justin-Siena’s young bur fourth-seeded side held its own in the North Coast Section Division IV playoff semifinal, but ultimately joined many other Braves teams that have come up short against Marin Catholic as they fell 68-55 to the top-seeded Wildcats.

Marin Catholic (22-8) needed to outpace the Braves (17-11) by a margin of 26-16 in the final 12 minutes to wide a three-point lead.

“First of all, I’m proud of our guys,” Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory said. “Effort was there all night and you gotta tip your cap to Marin Catholic. That’s a really solid team, senior-led and super well-coached by Mike Saia. “It’s a tough draw for sure. We knew it was going to be a tough game. But I thought, effort-wise, we left it all out there. Sometimes you come up on the other end. They made a lot of shots. So you’ve got to give them credit for executing their stuff and knocking down threes, finishing at the rim, etc. They scored 68 points tonight, and it’s hard to win when you give up 68 points.”

The season is not over for Justin-Siena, which has qualified for the Northern California regional playoffs by finishing in the top four of its NCS division. The Braves will find out this weekend their seeding and who and where they will play in the first round next week.

“Making it to NorCals is something we wanted to accomplish this year, so I feel like we met one of our goals there,” said junior Travis Hightower, who had 9 points and 8 rebounds for the Braves. “It was a tough loss, but I feel like we will bounce back soon. The job’s not finished yet.”

Over the years, Marin Catholic has traditionally handled the Braves on the hardwood. MaxPreps.com’s records show the Wildcats with 22 victories and only two defeats against Justin-Siena in boys basketball since 2005.

No one on the court for Justin-Siena on Wednesday had experienced this history, with a starting lineup full of juniors trying to prove they belong.

It started out well for Justin-Siena, which had success early with a couple of tough mid-range jump shots from Vincent Jackson. The Braves kept ahead of the Wildcats by a point or two for most of the first quarter.

But Marin Catholic teams are prone to quick scoring bursts over the years and the end of the opening frame was no different. Down 8-7, the Wildcats rushed out to a 14-8 lead with some strong passing from small forward Dylan Ryssemus. The senior would drive toward the basket and fling the ball in either direction to an open 3-point shooter. Marin Catholic headed into the second quarter with a 20-12 advantage.

While Justin-Siena was having success early with mid-range shots from around the free-throw line, the Wildcats countered by gumming up the lanes and forcing the Braves to try different modes of attack. Stepping up for Justin-Siena was Asher Cleary, as the 6-foot-2 junior guard did most of his damage in the second quarter. Cleary used a blend of 3-point shooting and hustle plays on the glass to pick up 9 of his 11 points in the first half.

Each time Justin-Siena started to chip away at the hosts’ lead, the Wildcats pushed the pace and bounced the lead back to nearly double-digits. Jackson had a team-high 11 points in the first half, but Marin Catholic still took a 38-29 lead into the halftime break.

“They played zone for the majority of the first half and into the second. When we got down, I think it was a 12-point deficit because it was difficult to go inside,” Guillory said. “That’s an area that we usually like to operate in. They're active in there, so they definitely made our life difficult on that. We eventually figured it out and got them out of the zone.”

The Braves came out of the locker room with renewed energy and slowly started to take advantage of a cold streak for the Marin Catholic shooters. Leading the charge was a pair of juniors, athletic wing Hightower and point guard Ma’el Blunt. The two had combined for only 7 points in the first half, but they were the driving force in the second half for the Braves.

Hightower used his lanky 6-foot-6 frame to find shooting angles within the key. Blunt came into the contest averaging 8 points per game, but the 5-foot-11 guard had success attacking the Wildcats’ zone. With 4:22 left in the third quarter the Braves pulled within three points at 42-39, their closest since having the lead late in the opening frame.

“We just take it one game at a time, so whoever’s in front of us we will play Justin-Siena basketball, to the best of our ability. If that’s Marin Catholic or someone in our league that’s fine. We play our style,” Guillory said. “These types of games when you get down against a good team, and then fight your way back is a huge learning experience for us. Our kids are not afraid. They're not afraid and they put a run together and unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain it.”

Justin-Siena ran into an unlikely obstacle in Marin Catholic’s glue-guy, guard JR Bosch. The 5-foot-11 junior was a pest for the Braves for a majority of the third quarter. Bosch killed all momentum the Braves had been building with a few quick buckets and forced two steals to jump the hosts back to a double-digit lead in the blink of an eye. By the end of the third quarter Marin Catholic was back in full control 56-43.

Bunt scored 18 of his team-high 22 points in the second half for the Braves, but the junior was matched by Winters adding 16 points after the break for the Wildcats.

The Marin Catholic gym has an aura to it few in the Bay Area have, steeped in history evident in the hundreds of faded banners hanging on the walls. The intimate and modest-sized gym was packed for pandemic standards Wednesday, with a majority of the crowd from the girls basketball game staying for the boys contest.

Marin Catholic’s main offensive weapon is senior captain Kyle Winters. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard has a versatile play style, with the ability to shoot it lights out from three and the strength to finish inside after a strong drive. Winters finished with a game-high 27 points.