North Coast Section Division IV Playoffs: Braves dominate Union Mine in NorCal debut, 71-55

Justin-Siena's Travis Hightower and Vince Jackson can be a handful when they get going.

After all, the juniors both have the ability to put their team on their backs when needed.

That’s what they did Tuesday night when the fourth-seeded Braves beat No. 13 seed Union Mine of El Dorado, 71-55, in the first round of the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV boys basketball playoffs at Clark Gym.

Jackson finished with a solid double-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal, making 5 of 9 free throws.

“I was just trying to stay aggressive,” said Jackson, who had 14 points in the second half. “The team really looks for me to score, so I try to do my best for them.”

Justin-Siena head coach Nick Guillory thought Jackson was aggressive early on in this one.

“With Vince, he was aggressive early getting to the rim,” the coach said. “His jumper was falling. He can score in a lot of different ways, and he did tonight. I always tell him to be aggressive, ‘Go early, we’re going to you,’ and I thought he responded. So big night for him, especially on the offensive glass. He was super active.”

Hightower finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. The 6-foot-6 junior also exploded in the second half, with an astounding 17 points.

“I was just like feeding off my teammates' energy. If they got me the ball, I’d shoot it,” Hightower said. “I just got like a ton of opportunities from my teammates.”

Guillory said Hightower’s main assignment was guarding top Diamondbacks scoring threat Mason Mottashed, a 6-foot junior guard who came in averaging 14.8 points a game.

“He’s an excellent player,” Guillory said of Mottashed, “So Travis expended a lot of energy on that and did a wonderful job on him, and then we asked him to do a lot on the offensive end — including getting his own buckets, knocking down threes when they're open, attacking the rim. He shoulders a heavy load and I haven't seen a situation that he can’t stand up to.”

Rounding out the scorers for Justin-Siena were Ma’el Blunt (8 points, 1 rebound), Caden McDevitt (6 points, 3 rebounds), Asher Cleary (5 points, 3 rebounds), Jaden Washington (4 points, 2 rebounds), DJ Ryan (2 points, 3 rebounds) and Andrew Grimshaw (2 points, 2 rebounds).

The Braves (18-11) put the game away in the third quarter, when they outscored the Diamondbacks (23-9) 15-5. That included a 12-0 run that gave Justin-Siena a 17-point advantage.

“Everyone was sharing the ball more,” Jackson said of the third-quarter run. “We got so ahead because Travis and I were scoring more and sharing the ball. We played really good defense in the second half, stalking their main players.”

They also set the tone of the game early by starting on a 6-0 run that lasted until the 4:50 mark of the first quarter.

After the Braves lost in the CIF North Coast Section semifinals last week, Guillory was pleased with the resiliency of his team. It also showed in the game, as Justin-Siena pulled away after Union Mine cut its deficit to four and five points in the second half.

“Resilient group,” the coach said of the Braves. “I think that comes with (the fact) we played a difficult schedule with good teams. So we needed to learn how to be resilient after taking a loss and taking what we learned from that game and applying it to the next. I thought they did a really good job with that, staying focused. I think within the game, we were resilient. We had an 11-point lead that got down to four, and they had some momentum, and we were able to withstand it and win on a run of our own. That proved to be the difference.”

This was a historical victory for the Braves. Justin-Siena has been around since 1966 and this was the boys' basketball program’s first-ever game and victory in the NorCal playoffs.

“In the postgame, we took a second to acknowledge and appreciate the moment because it’s pretty cool,” Guillory recalled. “You only get these opportunities in high school maybe once, maybe twice. So you really have to take advantage of it, and that’s what the kids did. They played their tails off. Super excited for them.”

The win also means Justin-Siena will be back at home at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host No. 5 seed Lowell-San Francisco, a 61-55 winner Tuesday night over No. 12 seed Foothill-Palo Cedro.