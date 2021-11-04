North Coast Section Division IV Volleyball Playoffs: Justin-Siena swept by Cardinal Newman in semifinals

SANTA ROSA — The Justin-Siena volleyball team led twice and tied it up three times, but otherwise trailed all night.

The fifth-seeded Braves, however, made No. 1 seed Cardinal Newman earn every point in its 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 victory in a North Coast Section Division IV playoff semifinal Wednesday evening.

“It’s never easy to take down such a strong team, especially in their home gym,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said of the Cardinals (27-4). “They’re a great team. They have some great hitters, some great weapons that we knew to expect because we had played them twice. We were kinda banking on the fact that since we were down a couple of our starters last time we played them, we thought we could catch them off guard a little bit today. But they’re a dominant team. They run a fast offense and they control the tempo of every point of every game and we just couldn’t fight back.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

While the dream of a NCS section title this year is over for Justin-Siena (18-8), the season may not be. The Braves will find out this weekend if they will be selected for the Northern California playoffs.

Cardinal Newman (27-4), which beat the Braves 3-0 during the preseason and 2-0 at a tournament, has been rated as the top Division IV team in the state most of the season and showed why early and often inside the tiny gym on its Santa Rosa campus.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 4-1 lead to start the first set by using what has made them so dangerous this season, speed and pure power. They were led by the Waller sisters, Kimi and Julia. Kimi, a senior, is the reigning two-time North Bay League Most Valuable Player and will be playing for UC Santa Barbara on a scholarship.

The Braves bounced back within two points of the hosts twice during the first set, but the Cardinals always had an answer. After Justin-Siena pulled to within 14-12, Cardinal Newman called a timeout and reset the momentum, going on a 7-0 run to take command. The Cardinals jumped to a 21-12 advantage and took the first set 25-16.

Justin-Siena has eight underclassmen on this year’s team and graduates only four seniors. While this group doesn’t lack in talent, it can always use more experience in big-match situations.

“These are really important games for us, because we’re such a young team,” Reilley said. “They need experience like this, playing teams like this, and that experience will go really far for them. Honestly, that is why I scheduled preseason games with (the Cardinals). I’d love to play them again next preseason. You get that good, kind of kick-in-the-butt experience, where you have to fight for every point and they have to fight for every point.

“I think we saw some incredible things from our girls tonight, some incredible defense, and it came down to the fact that they made fewer mistakes. We learn something from every loss and I think all of the young girls will learn something from this and take this with them into next season.”

The second set started and ended similarly to the first, but the middle of that set was what should encourage the Braves for the future. Cardinal Newman once again jumped out to a 4-1 advantage and ballooned its lead to 14-7.

Cassie Taylor is one of the numerous heavy hitters for the Cardinals and the front row player used that knowledge to her advantage. The senior would run up for a power shot but change pace with one tricky dump shot after another.

“Not only are they powerful, but they’re super dynamic,” Reilley said of the Cardinals. “These girls are hitting hard and they’re swinging away and they’re hitting our deep corners, but they’ll catch us on our heels and top right over our blocks and we didn’t even know what to do with it. They caught us by surprise on some of those. We practiced those in practice this week, but I don’t think we fully anticipated the extent of their dynamic abilities.”

Most teams would fully crumble after a second set was heading in the wrong direction, but the Braves bounced back with a 10-2 run to pull within 17-16. Justin-Siena got a few key service aces from sophomore Reagan Brumfield during the run and senior Cassie Richardson kept many rallies alive. For the second straight set, though, a timeout was all Cardinal Newman needed to regain composure. The Cardinals finished out the set on a 8-1 run.

The final set of the evening was the most lopsided of the three, as Cardinal Newman’s depth came to the surface. The Braves took the opening point of the set, but quickly found themselves behind 9-3 and never recovered. The Cardinals continued to rotate through players and a quick offensive attack pushed them over a double-digit lead. The hosts finished off the set and the match with a spike that bounced harmlessly into the stands for the 25-13 victory.

“I was really excited for this game, and I was really trying to fight. I knew they were really good. Like, they beat Redwood (of Larkspur) and they’re really, really good,” Braves sophomore Anna Hanson said. “But I think the whole entire team was just trying to have a really strong mindset coming into this game. Obviously it’s a tough loss, but we were really close in those first two games and the last one we lost momentum.”