North Coast Section Division 1 Soccer Playoffs: Napa boys, Vintage girls swept at Monte Vista

Morgan Brillheart joined the two-goal club for the Mustangs in less than five minutes, with the sophomore scoring on back-to-back runs. Brillheart’s second goal was a stunning chip shot from deep in the right corner that had even some of the Vintage crowd verbally impressed.

Tatiana Berestka finished off the evening with a chip shot over the Crushers’ backup goalkeeper after a goal kick.

Miguel Ayala was pleased with the season, which started with four wins in five games.

“We started off on a high note,” the coach said. “We were playing some good teams and winning. I knew this team was going to be technically sound, and it feels like we just ran out of gas. We’re going to take this game and learn from it and hopefully move forward. We’ll be back next year.

“Our league is at one level, but once you get to these playoffs it’s a whole different level,” Ayala said. “They have to realize that and I hope that they realize that they have to start working right after the season’s over for next year. It starts now.”

The Crushers made the playoffs with eight overall wins and a fourth-place VVAL finish, after missing out with six wins and a fifth-place league finish last winter.