North Coast Section Division VI Girls Basketball Championship: Laytonville dashes Calistoga's section title hopes again, 57-40

LAYTONVILLE — The Calistoga High girls basketball program has achieved more in four years than even the Wildcats could have imagined.
They returned to the postseason, won the North Central League IV title, advanced to the Northern California playoffs for the first time, and made their first North Coast Section championship appearance in program history.
Unfortunately for Calistoga, the dream of winning a NCS Division VI title was dashed for the second year in a row by Laytonville, as the No. 1-seeded Warriors defended their homecourt with a 57-40 victory over the second-seeded Wildcats in Mendocino County on Saturday evening.
“I knew these girls were going to be special in eighth grade, but I didn’t know they were going to be this special,” Calistoga co-coach Cesar Cruz said. “They play as a team, they play hard, and they understand what they need to do. Unfortunately, we lost to a great team and I do believe that they (Laytonville) will win state. I really do.”
Inside a small and overflowing gym, both sides brought large coalitions that extended from sideline to sideline. The gym was electric from the opening tip and showed the might and passion of small school basketball.
Calistoga was without its top two players when it fell to the Warriors in last year’s section semifinals, 58-28, and were hoping this rematch would be different. A poor first quarter seemed to set the tone, however, as the hosts opened up a 7-0 lead and forced Calistoga to fight for every possession.
“They jumped us and punched us in the mouth early and we stayed on our heels instead of trying to punch them right back,” Calistoga coach Ray Particelli said. “If we could have punched back and gotten their lead to something manageable by halftime, there was no doubt in my mind we were going to run them out of gas in the second half. But we have to stay close enough to have that stuff matter and we didn’t.”
Laytonville came out in a heavy press and zone, with the Wildcats’ point guards being pressured immediately from the larger and lanky Warriors. The zone clogged up the lane, with the Calistoga guards struggling to be able to find a way to the basket for easy points. Both sides struggled with turnovers in the first quarter, but Laytonville turned its takeaways into quick buckets.
Akeela James was everything for the Warriors. The junior swiped five steals in the first quarter and outscored the Wildcats by herself for most of the game. Laytonville ballooned its advantage to 14-2, with everything working through James, while Hayseel Barrera scored all 4 of Calistoga’s points in the opening frame.
“We came into the game knowing that Laytonville was a quality team,” Particelli said. “They were the No. 1 team coming into the season and they held it all the way through and were the No. 1 team in the section. We also knew that it’s a tough place to play and that we had to get off to a good start. We watched five or six games of film and I wasn’t prepared for that opening defense. I didn’t see this defense played like this in the game film.”
The offensive struggles continued in the second quarter for Calistoga, with the Laytonville crowd roaring with each basket scored. The Wildcats never gave in, but James was too much. Even with a couple of the Warriors’ top players struggling with foul trouble, James had 17 points by halftime compared to only 11 for Calistoga. Laytonville went into the break with a commanding 31-11 lead.
The Wildcats turned the ball over 19 times in the first half, but also forced 12 of their own.
“We wanted to dictate tempo because we knew they were out of shape and they were. I mean they were dead by the second quarter,” Particelli said. “Our press, we knew they’d handle it, but the purpose for it was to run them out of gas.
“The one thing we weren’t prepared for was their defense. We knew their defense would be good, but I didn’t think it would stifle us that much. In person against our perimeter players, they're so much bigger, stronger, and they were just physical enough to keep us from going where we wanted to go.”
Vanesa Quiepo helped lead the attempted comeback, as the senior scored all of her team-high 13 points in the second half. Calistoga had better success after the break, with Laytonville having used most of its energy early in the game.
An early third foul for Laytonville post player Athena North allowed the Wildcats to have better access to the paint, as Lizbeth Escobedo and Tully Leonard stepped up in the second half. Laytonville outscored Calistoga 16-13 in the third quarter, but the Wildcats were equal or better than the Warriors for most of the second half.
“What we have accomplished brings me so much joy, because I have two sisters that are below me and soon both will be in high school,” Quiepo said. “I feel by us doing this, it motivates so many other kids. To show them that, yeah, we’re a small school but that doesn’t mean anything. You still have the power to do amazing things if you put your mind to it.”
Escobedo, one of the seven seniors in this legendary Calistoga class, scored 10 points for the game and added 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
Leonard, who along with fellow junior Carlsson Elin are the only Wildcats not graduating this year, added 7 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
“I never ever thought we were going to get this far when we started,” Escobedo said. “But everything we worked through these past few years has all been worth it. Just being able to be here is like an accomplishment for us and we knew this game was going to be hard. We are sad we lost, but we gave it our all in the end.”
James was slowed in the fourth quarter by an ankle injury, but the Laytonville star didn’t leave the court. She scored only 10 points in the second half, but the opening two quarters of action were enough for the Warriors to pull out the section championship.
Litzy Infante and Laila Elkeshen gave the Wildcats great energy when they came into the game, as the seniors combined for 3 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.
“This year is something that I’ll cherish forever, especially when I come back to Calistoga years from now. I’ll be able to say that was me, that was my team,” Quiepo said. “I feel like it’s a group of girls that I'll never forget.”
The season isn’t over just yet for Calistoga (24-4). By reaching the NCS title game, the Wildcats qualified for the NorCal Division VI playoffs. Seeded No. 5, they will visit No. 4 seed Valley Christian (23-2) in Roseville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“For a multitude of reasons, these girls put the program on the map,” Particelli said. “The youth coming up can say, ‘Hey they did it, so can we.’ For just school pride, we have been a doormat for a while. People would think, ‘We have Calistoga on the schedule; that’s like a scrimmage.’ Now, 24 of 28 teams saw us on the schedule and took an ‘L’ home. Nobody realizes what accomplishment that is for these girls.”
Added Escobedo, “It was such an amazing feeling to work together all these years as a team because we all had to learn the hard way. We’ve accomplished so much together – from the St. Helena tournament, to winning league and the Calistoga Duffy tournament. I am just thankful that we all came together and we worked hard for everything that we’ve done so far.”