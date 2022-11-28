North Coast Section Eight-Person Football Playoffs: Calistoga falls to Stuart Hall on adjusted field, 52-16

Football can be all about momentum, especially for a team that’s way behind but scores just before halftime and rides that confidence right back into the game.

In Friday night’s North Coast Section eight-person football semifinal at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, Calistoga had a chance to cut No. 1 seed Stuart Hall’s 16-point lead in half moments before halftime.

But the fifth-seeded Wildcats stalled at the Knights’ 6-yard line, charging up the hosts instead, and Stuart Hall pulled away for a 52-16 win.

“Any coach will tell you it could have been different with some small bounces of the ball in either direction,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “Same with this game, in my opinion.”

The Knights (8-2) will host No. 2 seed Branson (9-2) at Kezar for the title at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Stuart Hall edged the Bulls 22-20 during the regular season, also at Kezar.

Calistoga made three trips to the historic Golden Gate Park field this season, including two to complete the semifinal.

On Nov. 18, the Wildcats trailed 24-8 while facing fourth down and 6 inches at the Stuart Hall 26 with 1:18 left in the first half.

Calistoga Athletic Director Eric Seitz then pointed out to the referees that the goalposts were installed for 11-man football, which is played on a field 20 yards longer than an eight-person field, and were too far away — in case the Wildcats wanted to kick a field goal at that point. It wasn’t gamesmanship, Kohler said, noting Heitz had mentioned it to the officials before the game, too.

After a long discussion, everyone went home and it was decided the next day by the NCS that the game would be continued on a corrected field a week later — at the same point, down and time on the clock.

Calistoga got that first down, but not the touchdown it needed at that point.

The Knights kicked off to start the second half and bent without breaking on defense again. Calistoga drove all the way to the Stuart Hall 1 before a running back fumbled the ball into the end zone. The Knights fell on the ball for a touchback.

“A score there, in theory, would have had the game back at zero all,” Kohler said. “However, that was not in the cards Friday night.”

Stuart Hall finally got the ball back and continued its air assault on offense, while Calistoga lost two more fumbles and got intercepted.

“It’s been a continuation of our season, in that we’re getting 300, 400 yards a game with not much to show for it,” Kohler said. “I give Stuart Hall credit for the solid gameplan — bend don’t break, attack the ball, and let their MVP find the receivers.”

Christian Martinez, a senior who shared quarterback duties all season with junior Edgar Caldera before finishing his career as the only option because of a season-ending injury to Caldera, put Calistoga on the board with a 1-yard scoring keeper and a two-point conversion pass to senior Santo Argueta.

The Wildcats also scored on a 3-yard run by junior Jose Vega, and another conversion pass to Argueta.

Calistoga also lost a lopsided semifinal last year, 68-37 to Branson, having played the Bulls much closer, 32-30, during their league meeting.

“It’s the second season in a row Calistoga has had a championship team that fell short in the semis by a large inconvenient margin,” Kohler said.

Kohler announced that he won't be returning as the Wildcats' head coach next season.

"I stepped in at the last moment last year to provide the team a way of participating by having a coach. It was never my intention to continue this year. Procrastination and pride or ego got in the way of myself properly removing my name from the equation of coach," he said.

"But my keys are turned in and I'm already anticipating seeing next year's team kick some major ass. This will have been my best youth team, going undefeated by a large margin their final year of youth football. I’ve coached these young men throughout their youth in many sports, and I see the potential. Calistoga will have a championship-worthy football team through the next five years, at least. I can’t wait to support them and see what they can accomplish.”

Kohler said his older son will be a freshman in the program "with a whole lot of talent and hunger" next year.

"I want to be there for him in the way I haven't the past nine years of his sporting life," Kohler said. "I'm looking forward to being able to help him progress and provide the time necessary for camps and as much as he wants to put into himself. My youngest boy is only 10 1/2 months younger and has just as much talent, with a bit more edge."