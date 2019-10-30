The North Coast Section is pushing back the 2019 football season a week to allow teams affected by the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County to make up games before the playoffs begin, Pat Cruickshank, the Commissioner of Athletics, announced in a news release on Wednesday morning.
"We have all been affected in some way over the past week by the recent events associated with the Kincaid (sic) fire and the PG&E power outages," Cruickshank wrote. "Towns and areas have evacuated, homes have been lost, large parts of our region have little or no power, and the air quality continues to diminish. It is with all students and schools in mind that the North Coast Section has decided to extend the regular season in football for an additional week. This would mean that any games that cannot be played this coming weekend, Nov. 1st & 2nd, can now be played next week with the last possible play date being November 9th."
"This will allow schools to play their final regular-season game, many of which are rivalry games or league championships, and still give the North Coast Section three playable weekends to complete the playoffs and determine champions."
Before this change, the final day of competition was to be Nov. 2 and NCS playoff applications were originally due this Saturday with the seeding meeting to be held Sunday. Now, as Cruickshank detailed, the final day of competition is Nov. 9. Playoff applications are due the same day by 10 p.m. and the seeding meeting will now be held on Nov. 10.
The remainder of the postseason schedule will be as follows:
NCS First Round: Nov. 15-16
NCS Semifinals: Nov. 22-23
NCS Championship Games: Nov. 29-30
CIF NorCal Regionals: Dec. 6-7
CIF State Bowl Games: Dec. 13-14.
This means that all Vine Valley Athletic League (VVAL) football teams will be able to complete their regular seasons this week, a slate of games that includes the Big Game between Napa and Vintage and American Canyon at Justin-Siena.
It could also allow Calistoga High to add one final game after their final two, at Stuart Hall on Oct. 25 and at home against Roseland Collegiate this Friday, were canceled.
The news release also said the section looked into extending the water polo and fall soccer seasons, which are scheduled to conclude league play at the end of this week. But after speaking with affected leagues, the section "decided to move forward with these sports as originally scheduled. The final date of play for those two sports will remain November 2nd, with seeding taking place on November 3rd."