AMERICAN CANYON — Often when basketball programs that have never met before square off in the playoffs, scoring comes slowly as they try to figure each other out.

Not so for Carly Amborn and ninth-seeded Archie Williams in Tuesday night’s North Coast Section Division 3 opener at American Canyon.

The tall sophomore scored 20 points in the first quarter on six 3-pointers and a 2-pointer as the Peregrine Falcons of San Anselmo grabbed a 23-point lead that would force most opponents to give up.

But eighth-seeded American Canyon used its defense to get back in the game, slashing the deficit to four points early in the fourth quarter, before running out of gas and allowing the Falcons to advance with a 57-49 victory.

Wolves co-captain Jeraline Haney said her team needed to go back to what got it to the postseason.

“We really do a lot on defense and we definitely turned up our defense, especially after that hard first quarter,” the senior said. “On offense, we were trying to force it and not let it come to us and that’s what really made us defer from winning the game. Instead of letting the ball come to us and getting that extra pass, we were just trying to drive and create it for ourselves. We weren’t really thinking about our teammates. We were like ‘Oh, we’re just going to take it on ourselves instead of really sharing the ball and letting our time come.”

Senior co-captain Jazmine Fontilla, the Wolves’ most prolific 3-point shooter, was held scoreless in the first quarter. She got on the board by hitting 2-pointers, five of them in the second quarter, to help American Canyon pull within 29-19 by halftime time.

Fontilla also had 10 points in the third quarter, with two threes, as the Wolves matched Archie Williams’ 16 points to still trail by 10 going into the fourth. That’s when Fontilla hit another 3-pointer and freshman Jordan Woodson added a putback and fast-break layup during a 7-2 spurt that made it 49-45 with about six minutes left.

But Amborn hit four free throws on one-and-ones and added a 2-pointer to help her team pull away, finishing with 35 points.

Fontilla finished with a team-high 23 points for American Canyon (19-9). Woodson and junior Kaniya Bryant each had nine points, and freshman JV pull-up Nayonni Mitchell scored all of her seven points in the fourth.

Haney, who had a couple of assists to go with a made free throw, said having four freshmen, a sophomore, four juniors and three seniors made for an interesting combination.

“We do have a lot of freshmen on the team, so trying to collaborate with them in our first few games was a little hard,” she said. “But once we got the hang of things and learned what really worked for our team, we started playing really well. I think we had a really good season.”

Falling in its Division 1 girls opener was one of the Wolves' league nemeses, 11th-seeded Vintage, 55-51, at No. 6 seed James Logan-Union City.

The only other Napa Valley basketball team to open playoffs Tuesday night was the 12th-seeded St. Helena boys squad, which dropped a Division 5 nailbiter, 54-53, at No. 5 seed Athenian in Danville.

The American Canyon, Vintage, Calistoga and Napa Christian boys and Justin-Siena girls basketball teams were to all open the postseason Wednesday night on the road.