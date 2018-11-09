The CIF North Coast Section Friday announced schedule changes for some of this week’s football playoff games, which involve Napa Valley schools, due to the poor air quality.
The NCS said Friday’s Division 2 playoff game between American Canyon and Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
The NCS said Saturday’s Division 5 playoff game between St. Helena and Salesian-Richmond has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
There is no change to Friday’s playoff games involving Vintage and Justin-Siena, the NCS said. They will be played as originally scheduled, assuming schools meet NCS Bylaw 1003H-Air Quality Index.
Vintage is scheduled to play at Antioch in a Division 1 playoff game.
Justin-Siena is scheduled to play at Del Norte-Crescent City in a Division 4 playoff game.
In an email from the NCS to principals, athletic directors, league commissioners and media on Friday, Bri Niemi, NCS Associate Commissioner, wrote:
“Due to the recent fires in Northern California, which subsequently has affected the air quality for much of the North Coast Section, NCS staff must make critical decisions based on existing air quality data to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, while reducing confusion and potential chaos in cancelling games a second time, should the air quality not improve by the next day.
“Assuming all games can finish by Monday, Nov. 12, games for the next round will tentatively be played on Saturday, Nov. 17.
“We will be handling all of our playoff contests on a sport-by-sport basis.
“We appreciate everyone’s flexibility and understanding as we work through this challenging situation.”
Saturday’s Vine Valley Athletic League Cross Country Championships at Petaluma’s Spring Lake Park have been canceled, according to Jill Stewart, the Napa Valley Unified School District Athletic Director.
The Justin-Siena girls tennis team’s Division 2 NCS quarterfinal playoff match against Head-Royce will be resumed at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Harbor Bay Tennis Club in Alameda. The teams started the match Thursday and Justin-Siena was ahead 1-0 and ahead in three others before it had to be postponed.