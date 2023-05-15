The American Canyon High softball team was 1-5 in section playoff games all-time, having not won in the postseason since 2014, before going 2-1 last year with a 6-5 loss to old league nemesis Benicia in the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals.

The Wolves (13-10) are seeded seventh in Division 2 this year and will be the only Napa Valley team opening Tuesday, hosting No. 10 seed Alhambra-Martinez at 5 p.m.

If American Canyon gets to the semifinals again, it could very well face Benicia there again. The Panthers won the section title and were the NorCal runners-up last year.

On Wednesday in Division 1 softball, No. 11 seed Vintage (17-9) will visit No. 6 seed College Park in Pleasant Hill. The Crushers will try to sustain the momentum of their 8-0 win over Vine Valley Athletic League regular-season champion Casa Grande in Friday’s VVAL Tournament title game.

The Gauchos (21-4), seeded No. 2 in the Division 2 playoffs, hadn't been shut out all year and nearly got run-ruled by Vintage. It doesn’t seem to matter who the Crushers are playing right now.

“This game was exciting and one that I will remember for years to come,” second-year Crushers head coach Megan Lopez said. “The team was motivated and hungry to get a win against a strong Casa team. I was impressed by the team and their approach at the plate against good pitching. They went in at the top of the first inning taking aggressive swings on solid pitches. I think Angie (Rubalcava, sophomore) threw a gem of a game and she had a solid team of defense to back her up.”

Like American Canyon, Vintage went 2-1 in the playoffs last year with a one-run semifinal road loss, 1-0 at Heritage-Brentwood. The Crushers have only one senior this year, so the rest will have more chances to win section titles. But a team doesn’t always peak the way Vintage is right now.

“The team is playing very well together. They play at a high, competitive level,” Lopez said. “I believe everything they've done all season has prepared them for a playoff run. The team has worked in the weightroom since last fall, they have worked on their speed and agility, their mental game, and worked on the fundamentals of their positions, swings, and situational game play.”

After relying nearly every game last year on two seniors to pitch, the Crushers have committee of quality throwers in Rubalcava, junior Dessiana, freshman Cienna Alvarez, and freshman JV pull-up Noelle Rofkahr.

“Our pitching staff has variety, which is a great advantage,” Lopez said. “Each pitcher has a different strength and between the four of them we can mix velocities, which can throw batters off balance and keep them guessing as to what pitch is coming next.”

Also in the softball playoffs is St. Helena (22-4), which as the No. 1 seed in Division 5 gets a first-round bye. The Saints will put an 11-game win streak on the line when they host No. 8 seed St. Vincent de Paul (8-13) or No. 9 seed Upper Lake (10-2) at home on Friday or Saturday.

In baseball action at 5 p.m. Wednesday, No. 5 seed Justin-Siena (12-9) hosts a Division 4 opener against No. 12 seed Berean Christian (8-16). The Braves also hosted Berean on April 13 and won 2-1.

In Division 2, No. 10 seed American Canyon (13-13) is at No. 7 seed Benicia (13-10-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a matchup of former league rivals.

Also in Division 2, No. 13 seed Vintage (11-14) visits No. 4 seed Ukiah (15-6) at Anton Stadium at 7 p.m. It's a rematch of last year's opener between the programs, one the Wildcats pulled out 1-0 en route to winning the title.

St. Helena (11-11) was happy to make the cut in Division 5, but as the No. 16 seed must trek to Humboldt County to play No. 1 seed Fortuna (11-7-1) in a 7 p.m. game Wednesday at Newburg Park.

