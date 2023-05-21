Whichever pitcher starts in the circle for the St. Helena High softball team often leads the team in hits or runs batted in.

Aribella Farrell certainly did that Saturday night as the top-seeded Saints blanked visiting No. 9 seed Upper Lake 10-0 in a North Coast Section Division 5 playoff quarterfinal that was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. The senior drove in a career-high six runs with a triple and a double while pitching a one-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Also with two hits were Sofia Cupp (2 for 3, two doubles, two RBI, hit by pitch, stolen base, three runs scored), Beatrice Anagnostakis (2 for 2, two stolen bases, two runs scored) and Olive Filippini (2 for 3, RBI, run scored).

Adding only one hit, maybe because she wasn’t pitching, was Tahlia Smith (1 for 3, RBI, run scored).

Also contributing offensively were Linnea Cupp (two walks, run scored), Skylar Freutel (two walks), Emily Glakeler (walk) and Gema Jimenez (walk).

The Saints (21-4) scored once in the first inning, thrice in the second, five times in the fourth and once in the fifth against the Cougars (11-3).

They will host No. 4 seed Head-Royce (14-3) in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Jayhawks edged No. 5 seed St. Bernard’s of Eureka 5-4 in Oakland on Friday night, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning after coming back from an early 3-1 deficit.

Casa Grande 10, American Canyon 3

It was the fourth meeting between the Vine Valley Athletic League adversaries, but first without most of American Canyon’s seniors. Head coach Roger Harris said they would be out of town on a senior trip to Disneyland, and their Wolves (14-11) were eliminated by the second-seeded Gauchos (23-4) in the NCS Division 2 playoff bracket.

One senior who decided to stay behind and play, Angelia Rodriguez, ended up leading the Wolves’ four-hit attack by going 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored. Jaida Fulcher was 2 for 3 with a double and runs scored. Alexandria Yra added a walk and freshman Kate Sosa, up from the JV for the playoffs, also scored a run.

Casa Grande will host No. 3 seed Alameda (18-5) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal.