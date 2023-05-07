Justin-Siena’s Lila Heffernan had one of the most successful North Coast Section Championship meets by a Napa Valley swimmer in recent memory on Saturday at Concord Community Pool.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The junior qualified for next weekend’s CIF State Championships at Clovis Olympic Swim Complex on the Clovis West campus with two All-American Automatic times.

Heffernan dropped over a half-second off Friday’s preliminary time in the 200-yard freestyle of 1:49.20 to 1:48.58 in Saturday’s A final.

Eight events later, the 100 free, she took a half-second off Friday’s preliminary time of 50.34 seconds with a 50.02 in the A final. She was a half-second behind champion Bailey Hartman (49.31), a junior from Carondelet.

Also making the A finals was American Canyon senior Gabriel Cueva, in the 100 breaststroke. He made the top eight with a prelims time of 58.21, and finished eighth with a 58.24 in the A final.

Making a B final was Vintage junior Yuki Hayashi in the 200 individual medley with a 14th-best prelim time in 1:56.49. He swam a 1:57.58 in the final to finish 15th. Junior teammate Rowen Valladares was 33rd in 2:00.98.

In the diving competition on Thursday, Vintage’s Lukas Rieken finished seventh out of 13 boys with a 305.55 score, and senior teammate Barron Parsons was 12th with a 225.15. They were the only North Bay competitors in the event.

Heffernan also swam the first leg of the 200 free relay, teaming with senior Mackenzie Kawashiri, freshman Clare Cuneo and sophomore Kaela Fegan on an 18th-place qualifying time of 1:43.23, coming up just two places short of the B Final.

The girls 200 medley relay saw Justin-Siena’s Fegan, Cuneo, Kawashiri and Heffernan finish 30th in 1:57.87. American Canyon senior Holly Schofield and juniors Beyah Matteo, Keona Perseveranda and Alejandra Valladares were 38th in 2:02.80

Kawashiri came up just short of the B finals in her two individual events.

She was one place off in the 500 free, where she finished 17th in 5:18.24. In the 200 free, she placed 19th in 1:59.09.

American Canyon’s boys 200 free relay team of senior Joseph Patocchi, junior Rowen Valladares, freshman Raphael Cueva and Gabriel Cueva also finished 17th in the prelims, with a time of 1:30.28.

Justin-Siena senior Daniel Roberts, junior Lucas Padowan, freshman Rafael Estimo and senior Logan Brough were 26th in 1:31.59.

Vintage senior Cody Fridolfs, sophomore Jack Larsen, senior Matthew Lloyd and junior Yuki Hayashi took 31st in 1:32.60.

Napa High sophomores Mario DeIanni and Noah Hattori, senior Carlo Delanni and junior Andrew Dillon were 39th in 1:34.52.

Gabriel Cueva was also 21st in the 200 free (1:46.32). In the boys 100 backstroke, Hayashi was 19th in 53.87 and Valladares was 26th in 55.65.

In the boys 200 medley relay, Justin-Siena senior Logan Brough, junior Viktor Tapia, freshman Rafael Estimo and senior Daniel Roberts were 23rd in a season-best 1:42.27.

Hayashi was followed by Vintage sophomore Jack Larsen and seniors Cody Fridolfs and Matthew Lloyd was they were 24th in a season-best 1:42.84.

Napa junior Andrew Dillon, sophomore Noah Hattori, Carlo Delanni and junior Camerone Scargle placed 34th in 1:45.23.

Finishing a surprising 40th were American Canyon Raphael Cueva, junior Aidan Velicaria, senior Joseph Patocchi and sophomore Dominic Losado in 1:49.36. The foursome had a faster seeding time, 1:41.88, than the 16th qualifier.

American Canyon junior Alejandra Valladares was 33rd in the girls 100 butterfly in 1:01.05. In the boys 100 fly, Estimo was 33rd in 54.17.

Raphael Cueva was 32nd in the boys 100 free in 48.72.

In the boys 400 free relay, American Canyon’s Raphael Cueva, Patocchi, Rowen Valladares and Gabriel Cueva were 23rd in a season-best 3:27.03.

Napa High’s Dillon, Carlo Delanni, Mario DeIanni and Hattori were 36th in 3:24.82.

Vintage’s Lloyd, junior Sam Smith, Larsen and Fridolfs were 38th in a season-best 3:26.9738.

The girls 400 free relay saw American Canyon junior Keona Perseveranda, sophomore Kayden Shalhout, senior Briana Hernandez Lopez and Alejandra Valladares placed 29th in 3:54.48.

Today in sports history: May 8 Video 1968: Jim 'Catfish' Hunter pitches perfect game 1970: Walt Frazier scores 36 points to lead NY Knicks over LA Lakers for NBA title 1993: Lennox Lewis scores unanimous 12-round decision over Tony Tucker 2012: Josh Hamilton becomes 16th player to hit four home runs in a game 2014: Houston Texans take Jadeveon Clowney with first pick in NFL draft