Vintage High senior Sophia Notaro came up just short at Friday and Saturday’s North Coast Section Meet of Champions of joining Justin-Siena’s Liliana Hobaugh in the long jump at next week’s state meet, but it made her that much more focused in her other two events at Dublin High.

Notaro took out her frustration by qualifying in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, in 16.0 seconds and 47.01, with the minimum third-place finish in each event needed to qualify for Friday and Saturday’s CIF State Championships at Buchanan High in Clovis.

“It was quite the meet, and the last couple of weeks have been challenging with Sophia nursing a hamstring injury,” Vintage head coach Dave Augustus said. “Getting through each week has been a roller coaster of emotions.”

During Friday’s preliminary races, Notaro recorded a personal record in the 100 hurdles to make it to the Saturday’s finals and won her heat in the 300 hurdles to secure a center lane in that event’s Saturday final.

The girls long jump was held in its entirety on Saturday. Hobaugh advanced to state with a second-place finish at 17 feet, 8½ inches. The third-placer finisher from Marin Catholic went 17-8, and Notaro was fourth at 17-4. Athletes who didn’t make the top three could still advance if they beat the state meet’s at-large standard for their event, but the girls long jump at-large distance was 18-7.

Notaro couldn’t believe she came up four inches short of state. But just like in her other sport at Vintage, basketball, when you’re struggling at one part of the game, work on the other parts.

“She could not get in the rhythm you need to advance in the long jump,” Augustus said. “But fourth place and just missing state was the motivation she needed to punch her tickets to state in both hurdle races — only female athlete to accomplish that.

“Sophia is an extremely humble athlete and we are excited for her future as she heads off to the U.S. Naval Academy, where she will compete in track and field.”

Another Justin-Siena senior, Asher Cleary, rounded out the Napa Valley’s state qualifiers by placing third in the boys high jump at 6-2 — but not without confusion similar to when the wrong winner for Best Picture was announced at the 2017 Academy Awards.

“It was definitely a pressure-packed competition, with those coveted berths to the state championship hanging in the balance on every attempt,” Justin-Siena high jump coach Tony Giovannoni said. “Asher performed wonderfully. It was the best competition of his career, clearing his opening three jumps and matching his personal best of 6-2 with no misses. He'd had a great week of practice and I was hoping it would carry over to the competition, but you just never know. But he was rock-solid, and very close to clearing 6-4 on two attempts.”

De La Salle senior Chukwunonso Udeh was the only high jumper to clear 6-4, leaving five others in a jump-off for the other two state berths.

“I hadn't been keeping meticulous track of all the competitors, but I didn't think that many had cleared 6-2 without any misses like Asher had,” Giovannini said. “The jump-off took place, starting with attempts at 6-4 and 6-3. They’d all had close to 10 total jumps by this time and were getting weary and form was breaking.”

Montgomery senior Nathan Fifer cleared 6-3 to claim second place.

“The bar moved down to 6-2 and Asher and one other boy cleared this, so the bar went up to 6-3 again and both boys missed,” the coach recalled. “So the bar dropped to 6-2 again and this time the other boy made it and Asher missed, so we thought he was in the dreaded fourth spot — so close but just on the outside of the state berths.

“After we’d all gathered to commiserate, two of the boys remarked that they were confused because they didn't believe one of the boys should have been included in the jump-off. He had missed an earlier bar, which by rule is one of the tie-breakers used in high jump, confirming my gut feeling. Shortly after that, another coach who had been keeping track of all the stats came over and confirmed that this was the case and showed us in his program where the one boy had missed his first attempt at 6-0, and thus was ineligible to be in the jump-off.

“We then brought this to the attention of the officials running the event, and after checking their records they confirmed that they had indeed made an error. After making the correction Asher was moved up a place and was awarded third.

“We didn’t get to celebrate in the moment when his clearance happened, but it sure felt much better than walking away in fourth. It was very reminiscent of 2019 when my niece, (then-Justin senior) Gianna Troppy qualified for state. There was no jump-off, but it came down to tie-breakers and I didn't realize she had made it until after the competition completed and she walked over and told me.”

Cleary first cleared the 6-2 personal record at a Saturday meet in Pacific Grove on April 1. He matched it at the Redwood Empire Area meet on April 12-13 in San Rafael and again in both the MOC prelims and finals. He finished in a fifth-place tie in the event at the MOC last year at 6 feet. Fifer was heartbreaking fourth behind third-place Udeh, and then-Justin junior Travis Hightower was second and went to state. Hightower, who was teammates with Cleary on the Braves’ 2021-22 NorCal Division 4 basketball championship squad, didn’t compete in track and field this year.

“I’m very happy for Asher,” Giovannoni said. “He's got a great attitude, has worked very hard, and has had a stellar season. Even though he was in Travis’ shadow last season, it never seemed to affect him and he just focused on putting in the work to make himself as good as he could be. This year he was very consistent, going undefeated in VVAL meets and winning at the league championships.

“He had his lifetime best jumps when it mattered most, at the Redwood Empire meet and again Saturday, clearing it twice. He's not demonstrative or loud, but you can tell that the competitive spirit runs deep in him. It's been a real pleasure to coach him and to get to know him a little bit. He’s a wonderful young man.”

Giovannoni said Cleary plans to compete in track and field for Chapman University in Orange next year.

Vintage junior Paris Troendly finished 18th in qualifying for the 100 meters on Friday in 12.81, 2½ seconds off the personal record of 12.58 she set in April. She’s only four-hundredths of a second off the school record 12.54 set by Lori Stultz in 1982 in that event.

Troendly did set the Vintage standard in the 200 at the Redwood Empire Area meet on April 13 at 25.91, but was just 24th in qualifying at the MOC on Friday with a 27.16. She was third at the area meet in both events.

“Paris had a tremendous season,” Augustus said, “and she will have another year to break that record in the 100.”

Crushers sophomore Natalie Russell just missed the MOC finals in the discus, placing 12th at 98-2 a week after heaving it a personal-record 98-6 at the area meet.

“We are excited to see Natalie continue her growth for the next two years with a very bright future,” Augustus said.

Vintage junior Michael Richards, a week after dropping his PR in the 300 hurdles to 41.51 at San Rafael, was 15th in MOC qualifying on Friday in 43.25.

“He will be back next year looking to get back to the MOC with a chance to move on to the CIF state meet,” the coach said.