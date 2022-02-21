North Coast Section Wrestling Championships: Six Napa County grapplers reach state meet

Napa County high schools took 23 girls and 23 boys to Friday and Saturday’s North Coast Section Championship Meets and came home with six state meet qualifiers and a girls team title.

Vintage won the 77-school girls meet at Albany High over runner-up James Logan of Union City, 154-150. American Canyon was 29th with 36 points, St. Helena 41st with 25, Napa High 46th with 16, and Justin-Siena 48th with 14.

Four girls from the Napa Valley attained the top-four finishes needed to qualify for the CIF State Championships, for girls and boys this Friday and Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, and all were from Vintage — senior Leilani Frazer, who placed first at 143 pounds, junior McKaylah Youngblood (second at 113s), sophomore Cassady Lopez Hernandez (second at 123s) and senior Jessica Mendieta (third at 191s).

“The girls did an outstanding job bringing home the pennant,” Crushers head coach Maika Watanabe said. “Our goal was to make it to state and placing first was an added excitement. I was bracket-watching all day as the girls wrestled in Albany and I was at James Logan (in Union City) with the boys team. Each time I refreshed the team scores page, it was back and forth with James Logan's girls team. We were ahead at the start of finals, but they had four finalists and we had three. The girls pulled it off in the end.”

One of the two Napa Valley boys who earned trips to state, by attaining the required top-three finish, is also from Vintage — sophomore Joe Ellis, who placed third at 222 pounds. Ellis avenged a December loss to Jayden Gosal with a 2-0 win over the James Logan grappler in his third-place match.

“This weekend was full of emotions and celebrations,” Watanabe said. “Joe was focused and ready, knowing this was the match to make it to state. Joe controlled the entire match, but it was also nail-biting with a close score. He had a really good showing and proved why he is ranked on the state list.”

The other boy headed to state is Napa High senior Thomas Hatton, who finished second at 197s.

“Currently ranked 25th in the state of California in his division, he keeps getting better day by day,” Grizzlies head coach Nacho Franco said. “The work that he’s put in the last few years is unreal. Despite not having the seasons that he should’ve had during his high school career, he kept his mind strong and stayed focused on the task at hand.

“He traveled last year to watch team captain Cole Lex compete in the state tournament that was held in Fresno. He saw what it was all about and he was determined to make it himself. We discussed what needed to happen for him to make it and he has never looked back. Every day he’s been working in the weight room, classroom, at home, you name it. He’s been working, and he is ready to enjoy his state championship run in Bakersfield.”

Vintage had four other grapplers place in the top seven and bring home medals — senior Natalie Scott (fifth at 118s) and sophomores Gianna Ficele (fifth at 172s) and Gianna Giorsetto (seventh at 237s) for the girls, and senior Niko Smith (sixth at 162s) for the boys.

Also wrestling for Vintage were Lily Miller (1-2 at 137s) and Hannah Johnson (0-2 at 150) for the girls, and

Frazer is the only Napa Valley wrestler returning to the state meet.

“She has been looking solid all year and is ready for the big stage again,” Watanabe said. “With McKaylah, Cassady, Jessica and Joe joining her, it is going to be exciting. I think all five wrestlers have prepared and have put in the work. It is great as a coach to see each one meet goals one step at a time. This is a milestone as a coach. I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”

Vintage put seven girls through to the quarterfinal round — including first-year wrestler Tiyanna Vasquez, who pulled out two impressive wins to open the tournament. Ficele won three matches on the second day and came up one victory short of going to state as a first-year wrestler.

“These girls were motivated and each contributed to that team title,” Watanabe said.

On the boys side, a loss in his second match on Friday meant Smith would have to wrestle eight matches in two days to earn his medal, and he won five. One win came by pin in 3:43 over Petaluma High’s Nate Corwin, whom he had lost to twice this year.

“Niko's match against Corwin was one of the best matches he’s ever wrestled,” Watanabe said. “He wrestled clean, not making any mistakes and capitalizing when he could. It was an emotional ride for Niko as this was the last wrestling tournament of his career.

“It is really sad when it is over and you see all the hard work through four years of coaching this kid come to an end. I am really proud of Niko and his dedication for the love of the sport. His sixth-place finish is a great culmination to how much work he has put in.”

Also wrestling for the Vintage boys were Carson DeGarmo (152) and Anthony Gutierrez (195), who each went 1-2, and Ryan Kmiec (120), Jack Maurer (132), Cody Morton (138) and Alec Deharo (145), who were all winless.

De La Salle ran away with the boys title out of 96 schools, finishing with 318.5 points, while host James Logan was a distant second at 170.5. American Canyon was 18th with 69 points, Vintage tied for 30th with 51, Napa was 33rd with 50, Justin Siena was 50th with 34, and St. Helena was 82nd with 5 points.

Napa’s Nathan Schwarze (172) had a respectable 4-2 meet despite losing his first match on Friday by technical fall, 16-0. He followed with four straight wins before losing 12-4.

David Lopez (287) went 3-2 after losing his second match. He picked up two consolations wins before bowing out with a 7-1 loss in the third.

Liam Gorman (140) and Graham Gongora (154) each went 0-2 for the Grizzlies.

On the girls side for Napa High, Stephania Barrientos went in with an 18-7 record at 118 pounds and finished sixth. She was 4-3 for the tournament, losing the fifth-place match 5-3 to Vintage’s Scott.

Jesse Wood (191) went 1-2 and Eunice Cruz Herrera (145) finished 0-2.

Ashlyn Parlett (139) led the Justin-Siena girls with a 2-2 record and Sophia Conley (133) and Brynna Cohee (128) each went 1-2. It was the most girls the Braves have sent to the NCS meet and all three reached the second day.

“We had Brynna, a freshman, and Sophia, a sophomore with some mat experience, and Ashlyn, a first-year junior who wrestled very tough,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jesse Ward said. “I believe they can place at this tournament in the future. They know now that this is an attainable goal and they can be pioneers for Justin-Siena girls wrestling success. Proud of ’em all.”

Meanwhile, senior Cooper Cohee and junior Brandon Guiducci traveled to Union City for the Justin-Siena boys. Both entered the event as No. 4 seeds and made their presence felt by going undefeated on Day 1. They won their first bouts on Saturday to make it to the semifinals, where they fell to the No. 1 seeds and eventual champions of their weight classes.

But the tandem tallied enough wins to bring home the Braves’ first medals from the NCS tournament since 2015. Guiducci placed fourth at 172s to earn a state meet berth as an alternate — he may compete if any of the top three finishers drops out — while Cohee finished sixth at 128s.

“This duo is quite special,” Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “They have been teammates since their middle school years, when they wrestled for the Napa Sheriff's Activities League and were travel partners and roommates at the USA Wrestling National Duals in llinois in 2017. They really have helped raise the bar for this program with their work ethic. Their medal finishes mark the first time since our Wrestle Brave movement began in 2014-2015 that we have had two medalists in one season at the North Coast Section Championships. It is indeed a landmark moment, yet what these two have gained that is even more special is that in their journey they have become brothers in wrestling. That is something they will carry with them forever.”

American Canyon senior Tobyn Bunch is also a state alternate after placing fourth at 287 pounds. Also placing for the Wolves was junior James Aken (222), who was seventh. Josiah Salazar (108), Antonio Blanco-Naranjo (182) each finished 2-2 and Kainoa Ruiz (132) and Austin Totty (195) were each 1-2.

For the American Canyon girls, Justine Jose (237) placed sixth, Laura Totty (172) seventh, and Jaslynn Aken (128) and Sophia Rapacon (133) eighth.

Ciarra Manibusan (103) went 1-2 and Alexis Ocampo (108) and Madeleine Fonseca (191) each went 0-2.

“The girls had an awesome showing,” Wolves head coach Rick Manibusan said. “They represented AC with pride.”

St. Helena High saw freshman Gemma Hanna (145) go 4-1 to take fifth place, finishing her season with a 24-8 record, while Piper Pike (152) went 3-2. For the boys, Julian Martinez (147) went 2-2 and Gino Hanna (134) was 0-2.