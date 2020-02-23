North Coast Section Wrestling Championships: Three local wrestlers medal; Vintage's Smith advances to state

Three Napa High wrestlers managed to go 3-2 after losing quickly in their openers.

Gunnar Reger (170) got pinned by his first opponent in 28 seconds. The junior came back with a 9-0 decision, a second-round pin and a 2-0 decision before bowing out with a 3-2 decision. Another junior, Robert Gomez (145) got pinned by his first opponent with one second left in the first period, before winning a 7-5 decision and pinning two foes in the second round. He was eliminated with a 9-1 loss to the seventh-placer.

Thomas Hatton (182) finished the season 28-9. He was pinned in the first period of his opener, but bounced back with a pair of second-period pins and a 6-4 decision before bowing out with another loss via first-period pin.

Vintage's Konrad Fiske (220) went 3-2. The senior got pinned in his opener before coming back with three wins, 8-2 and 7-2 decisions and a forfeit. He was then pinned by the eventual seventh-placer and finished 25-14 on the season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior teammate Saul Valle (170) finished a 29-13 season by going 1-2, winning his opener by technical fall, 17-2, before losing 8-6 and 11-7 decisions.