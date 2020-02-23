North Coast Section Wrestling Championships: Three local wrestlers medal; Vintage's Smith advances to state

Three Napa County wrestlers came home with medals from the North Coast Section Championships, held Friday and Saturday at James Logan High in Union City, with one also stamping a ticket to the state meet.
The top three finishers in each weight class advanced to next weekend’s CIF State Championships at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. The top eight earned medals. James Logan won the team title out of 96 schools, while Vintage placed 13th, American Canyon 31st and Napa High 53rd.
Vintage High senior Dominic Smith will take a 35-10 record to the state meet after placing second at 220 pounds. He pinned a Dublin senior and an Antioch sophomore in about a minute each. He beat a Ukiah sophomore 12-1 in the quarterfinals and an Amador Valley senior in the semifinals, 4-0, before getting pinned in the championship match by top-seeded junior Bradley Moore of De La Salle in the second period.
Smith is the first Vintage boys wrestler to make the state meet since Steve Arrambide in 2010 and 2011.
“Dominic had a great run at this tournament. Our goal was to make it to state and he accomplished that,” said Crushers head coach Maika Watanabe. “Dominic has a really calm composure, which I believe helps him to relax and concentrate on each match. His finals match was exciting and he had his opponent on his back in the first round before the buzzer went off. He wrestled hard all weekend and is looking strong. We hope to keep that momentum going to state.”
Napa High junior Cole Lex (285) placed fourth with a 4-2 record. He pinned each of his first two opponents in the first period and won a 5-0 decision in the quarterfinals, before getting pinned by the top seed and eventual champion, Casa Grande senior Jack Faris. Lex came back with a 6-3 decision to make the third-place match, where he was pinned in the second period by Freedom junior Caleb Hunter.
Napa High’s Axel Briseno led three Napa Valley juniors in the 132-pound class by placing eighth with a 4-3 weekend. He won his opener by pin (6:00) and lost his second by decision (12-3), to the eventual third-placer. But he won three consolation matches, by pin (2:24), decision (5-2) and pin (1:49) before losing 7-4 to the fifth-placer. He lost the seventh-place match 9-0, finishing season with a 31-12 record.
Vintage sophomore Dylan Smith (182), Dominic's brother, went 3-2. He pinned his first foe in the second round, then was pinned in the third period by the eventual sixth-place finisher. He came back with a 6-3 decision and a win by injury default before losing on a disqualification.
American Canyon’s Devin Garingarao (132) finished his 25-12 season by going 3-2. He won by pin (1:46), lost a decision (11-1) and won by technical fall (16-0) and decision (10-4) before falling 5-2 to Briseno.
Justin-Siena’s Jacob Guiducci (132) wrapped up a 32-10 season with a 2-2 faring, getting tough draws in his third NCS Championships. He pinned his first foe in 2:20, but then dropped a 5-2 decision to the eventual runner-up. He bounced back with a first-round pin and an 11-5 decision, before getting pinned in 2:58 by the eventual fourth-placer.
Three Napa High wrestlers managed to go 3-2 after losing quickly in their openers.
Gunnar Reger (170) got pinned by his first opponent in 28 seconds. The junior came back with a 9-0 decision, a second-round pin and a 2-0 decision before bowing out with a 3-2 decision. Another junior, Robert Gomez (145) got pinned by his first opponent with one second left in the first period, before winning a 7-5 decision and pinning two foes in the second round. He was eliminated with a 9-1 loss to the seventh-placer.
Thomas Hatton (182) finished the season 28-9. He was pinned in the first period of his opener, but bounced back with a pair of second-period pins and a 6-4 decision before bowing out with another loss via first-period pin.
Vintage's Konrad Fiske (220) went 3-2. The senior got pinned in his opener before coming back with three wins, 8-2 and 7-2 decisions and a forfeit. He was then pinned by the eventual seventh-placer and finished 25-14 on the season.
Senior teammate Saul Valle (170) finished a 29-13 season by going 1-2, winning his opener by technical fall, 17-2, before losing 8-6 and 11-7 decisions.
“Valle and Fiske had a great four years of wrestling at Vintage," Watanabe said. "They were committed to the sport from Day 1 and rose to lead the team this year as captains. It is hard to see high school careers ending as the season finishes, but I could not be more proud of their effort. Saul has grown the most with technical skills since he first started wrestling and can get into scramble situations that are fun to watch. Konrad took his experience from SAL wrestling and was able to build on his successes throughout high school.”
Justin-Siena’s Cooper Cohee (113) went 2-2 to finish 26-9 on the season. The sophomore won a 6-3 decision, lost an 8-0 major decision to the eventual fifth-place finisher, got a 90-second pin, and lost a 7-3 decision.
American Canyon sophomore Zakary Raymond (120) went 2-2, losing a 9-7 decision to the eventual sixth-placer, winning 5-2 and 8-2 decisions, and getting pinned in the second period.
Napa High’s Manuel Infante (138) went 2-2 with a tough draw, getting pinned in his opener by the eventual champion. The junior came back with an 11-3 decision and third-round pin before losing via third-period pin.
Justin-Siena’s Brandon Guiducci went 2-2 in his section meet debut. The freshman won a 16-8 major decision, lost an 11-9 decision, won by pin in the second period, and lost a 12-4 major decision. He finished 23-10 on the season.
Napa High junior Benito Saldivar (126) came in with a 23-11 record but went 1-2 in a tough weight class. He was pinned in the third period of his first and third matches and won his second by second-round pin.
St. Helena quarterback Daniel Martinez (182) went 1-2, winning his opener by third-period pin before falling by second-round pin to the eventual champion. The junior also lost his third match by pin in the second period, finishing 16-9 on the season.
Napa High sophomore Nathan Schwarze (152) was 1-2, losing his opener to the eventual runner-up by third-round pin, pinning Vintage’s Niko Smith in 3:50, and losing by 17-1 technical fall to the eventual sixth-placer.
American Canyon freshman James Aken (220) went 1-2 with a tough draw, getting pinned in his opener by the eventual champion in 48 seconds. He pinned his next opponent in the second period, but lost his third match 6-5.
Justin-Siena senior JP Negueloua wrapped up a 25-11 season by going 1-2, winning a 4-3 decision and losing 10-3 and 4-0 decisions.
"It was sad to see JP wrestle his final match as a Brave. He left his mark, however,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said.
Napa High junior Emilio Deianni (195) also went 1-2, losing a 13-7 decision and winning and losing his next two via pin.
Napa High junior Rudy Hernandez (160) and Justin-Siena freshman Kai Hoffman (108) each went 0-2.
“Kai and Brandon will be back and have bright futures here,” Jason Guiducci said. “Kids wrestled hard in some pretty tough bracket placement. This is the first time we've had two make it to Day 2, so we were pretty elated nonetheless.”