Northern California Division 5 Softball Playoffs: Their season extended, Saints pummel Pirates 18-0

Thalia Smith showed no rust in the pitching circle and her St. Helena High softball team showed no mercy at the plate.

Taking control with a 14-run explosion in the third inning, the second-seeded Saints matched their largest margin of victory this season in an 18-0 rout of visiting No. 7 seed Point Arena in their Northern California Regional Division 5 playoff opener Tuesday night.

Smith, who hadn’t pitched in a game in 20 days, allowed one hit and no walks or hit batters while striking out 10. She helped her cause by going 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs at the plate, drawing 2 walks, stealing 2 bases and scoring twice.

“I felt very confident,” the sophomore said. “It’s been a while since I last pitched, but I kept my composure. I made sure to keep calm and I just did what I know how to do.”

Reese Dahline pitched the fifth inning, throwing 9 strikes in 10 pitches and striking out a Pirate.

The win puts St. Helena (18-8) in Thursday’s 4 p.m. semifinal at home against No. 3 seed Los Altos (16-12-1), which blanked No. 6 seed Los Molinos 9-0 to advance.

It’ll be North Bay against South Bay, schools a two-hour drive apart with no common opponents this season. All either team can do is play its best. The winner will play the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal between No. 1 seed Big Valley Christian of Modesto and No. 4 seed Lowell of San Francisco.

“I feel very confident that we will be able to continue on with the rest of this NorCal championship run if we continue to get bats on balls and swing at strikes,” Smith said. “I feel very confident in our abilities.”

The way the Saints took care of business Tuesday, she should. They played errorless defense behind her, while the Pirates made 9 gaffes and gave up 8 walks and hit a batter.

Leading St. Helena’s 11-hit attack were Alexandra Hill (3 for 3, triple, 4 RBIs, walk, stolen base, 2 runs scored) and Blythe Brakesman (3 for 4, double, 3 RBIs, stolen base, 2 runs scored).

Also with hits were Linnea Cupp (2 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch, walk, stolen base, 3 runs scored), Ari Farrell (1 for 1, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored), Gema Jimenez (1 for 3, RBI, walk, 2 runs scored) and Smith.

“The girls played really well,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “We hit pitches that were in the strike zone, which was important because their pitcher did not have as much experience, I don’t think, as some of the other pitchers we’ve faced. But I thought we were disciplined in the strike zone and we rolled off several hard-hit balls in the third inning, which was nice to see. Tahlia pitched really well, kept her composure and got ahead of hitters. That recipe has worked all year long for strikes, and we played good defense behind her.

Sofia Cupp added an RBI, 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored, Skylar Fruetal 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored, and Andrea Tobon an RBI, walk, stolen base and run scored.

“I feel like we’re back on track and that we’re totally going to get that state championship,” left fielder Tobon said.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

