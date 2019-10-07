Julia Sangiacomo had 13 kills, nine digs, a career-best eight blocks and 18 points for the host Santa Clara University volleyball team in a 3-1 West Coast Conference win over San Francisco last week at the Leavey Center.
Sangiacomo, a freshman outside hitter and a graduate of Justin-Siena High School, had nine kills, 10 digs, four service aces, two block assists and 14 points in Santa Clara’s 3-0 sweep of Saint Mary’s earlier in the month.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished in 15th place in the 30-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race at the half-mile Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio last month.
Abreu earned $1,000.
***
Hunter LaRue, a Napa High School graduate, received honorable mention recognition as an individual in the California Community College Athletic Association’s state wrestling rankings, announced on Monday.
LaRue is a sophomore who competes at 157 pounds for Sacramento City College.
Fresno City College is No. 1, Cerritos College-Norwalk is No. 2, and Sacramento City is No. 3 in the team rankings.
***
Hannah Chau, a sophomore, placed third for the UC Irvine women’s cross country team at The Master’s University XC Invitational in Santa Clarita last month.
Chau, a Justin-Siena graduate, had a personal-record time of 17:53.8 for the Central Park 5,000-meter course.
***
Vintage High graduate Scott McCarron is atop the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup standings for the 17th week in a row.
McCarron, a former Napa resident, has three wins and $2,418,165 in earnings through 22 events.
***
Running unattached, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo freshman Manny Guzman finished 19th in the men’s open division at the Capital Cross Country Challenge last month in Sacramento.
Guzman, a Vintage High graduate, had a time of 25:31.3 for the 8K distance at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Arcade Creek XC Course.
***
Kiwa Anisman, a sophomore for the Macalester College (Saint Paul, Minnesota) women’s golf team, placed 31st at the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships last month.
Anisman, a Vintage High graduate, had rounds of 82, 86 and 87 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minnesota.
Macalester is a small, private NCAA Division III school.
***
Tate Battistini, a senior outside hitter, had 15 kills on a .481 hitting percentage to help lead the Sonoma State volleyball team in a 3-1 California Collegiate Athletic Association win over host Chico State last week.
Battistini is a St. Helena High graduate.
***
Back-to-back wins over College of Marin-Kentfield, 3-1, and Contra Costa-San Pablo, 4-0, have moved the Napa Valley College men’s soccer team into a tie for first place in the Bay Valley Conference.
Napa Valley (3-5-1 overall, 2-0 BVC) and Merritt-Oakland (2-7 overall, 2-0 BVC) share the lead in the Bay Valley.
***
Moises Salinas scored two goals, Franco Martinez scored a goal, and Jamie Whyte made four saves, leading the Pacific Union College men’s soccer team to a 3-2 California Pacific Conference win last week over host Cal State University-Maritime in Vallejo.
It was the first win of the season for Pacific Union (1-7 overall, 1-1 CalPac).
