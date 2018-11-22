Stormers Rugby signups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold signups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers or email info@napastormers.com for more information.
North Bay Rebels Baseball 13U tryouts Dec. 2
Tryouts for the North Bay Rebels 13-and-under baseball team will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at the American Canyon High School junior varsity softball field.
Players born between May 1, 2005 and April 30, 2006 are eligible to try out.
Visit nbrebels.org to pre-register for tryouts or for more information, or visit goo.gl/yFfDaE to download a registration form.
Baseball camp at Solano starts Jan. 6
Solano Community College will host a four-week baseball camp starting Jan. 6. Falcons head coach Tyren Sillanpaa will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Sessions are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in advanced hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running.
Space is limited. Registration is now under way. For more information, visit www.USBaseballAcademy.com, or call toll-free 866-622-4487.
Ripken-Babe Ruth signups online now, in person Jan. 14, Feb. 4
Online signups are open for the Napa Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth League spring baseball programs at leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr for all age groups. New users will need to establish a secure login for on-line registration.
There will be in-person signups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 at Athletic Feat, 3367 Solano Ave. in Napa, where league staff will be able to assist with the online registration process.
The Cal Ripken-Babe Ruth League has programs for players ages 4-18. The Cal Ripken Rookie and Minor divisions play on 60-foot bases, and the Major Division plays on 70-foot bases. In the Majors Division, pitchers are taught to work from the stretch. Players are allowed to lead off and steal bases. The focus is on preparing players for Tournament/Travel style baseball on longer base paths and real baseball situations.
The Babe Ruth Division is for ages 13-15 and 16-19. Teams play on a professional-sized 90 ft. baseball diamonds.
A player’s league age is as of April 30, 2017. New registrants to the league will need to provide a birth certificate (or other valid identification) via upload or at the in-person sign ups that shows the player’s birthdate at time of registration.
Tryouts for Major Cal Ripken (11- and 12-year olds) and Babe Ruth (13- to 15-year-olds) will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Silverado Middle School. All players trying out will be placed on teams. Team placement for all other age groups are based on player preference.
Registration fees are $60 for T-Ball (ages 4-6), $145 for Rookies (ages 7-8), $165 for Minors (ages 9-10) and Majors (ages 11-12), $225 for age 13-15 Babe Ruth, and $260 for age 16-19 Babe Ruth.
Sign up fees increase by $15 after Feb. 4.
Visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr or e-mail napababeruth@gmail.com for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa's Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.