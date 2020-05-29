Prep Baseball: Justin-Siena’s first section crown remembered

“There we no egos. Our leading hitter in terms of batting average that year hit ninth, Carl Gray. If you were having a multi-hit game and your next at-bat was a situation where you needed to bunt, you bunted and there wasn’t any complaining. It’s hard to imagine a team that went 25-1 as being scrappy, but that is what we were. We took the extra base, we bunted to move runners along, we would score a run on a walk, a stolen base, a bunt and a sac fly.

“I would guess that a lot of those teams we beat on the way to winning the SJS championship were more talented than us, at least on paper. But we had heart. We fought, we clawed, we scratched, and when you had an entire team like that, it made it almost impossible to beat us.”

Siegel tells his high school tennis players to savor their time together.

“I ask them, “Why do you think beer league softball is such a big deal for guys my age? It’s because we miss what you’re experiencing at this exact moment. We miss the battle. We miss the feeling of winning a hard-fought game.

“It’s 100% the truth. There’s a reason why so many people love talking about their glory days.

No one really cared about individual stats. We cared about winning and not much else. While we have all taken different paths in life that have spread us out all over the country, it’s remarkable to see how any time Coach or one of us posts a video or a picture of that season, how we all reunite socially and comment on it. I know I’m not the only one who knew how special those years were.”