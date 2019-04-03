Napa High School gave Jason Chatham his first win as the Grizzlies’ head baseball coach Wednesday, a 4-1 decision at crosstown rival Vintage High.
Winning pitcher Omar Gonzalez went the seven-inning distance and had exceptional efficiency, allowing four hits and throwing 80 pitches in the Vine Valley Athletic League game.
Napa scored its first run on a squeeze play, a call that came from Chatham in the fifth inning. The defense was solid, turning a double play to end Big Game on an overcast, cool day with a light wind blowing to straightaway centerfield at Vintage.
“This is a mixture of excitement and relief,” Chatham said. “Excitement because it’s Big Game. It means a lot to our kids. It means a lot to our fans. It means a lot to our campus. No matter what happens, Big Game lives forever.
“There is the element of relief, because we needed a win. It’s not about winning all the time. It’s about improving.”
After losing 12 straight to start the 2019 season, Napa got its first win by scoring single runs in the first and seventh innings and two runs in the sixth.
“We knew that we had a young team,” said Chatham, who took over after Todd Pridy, Napa’s coach for 17 years, stepped down following the 2018 season. “We knew coming in that we’d be an underdog in most games. We knew that we were going to have our struggles this year. We knew this before anything happened.
“But having said that, we needed a victory. And to get one today, it changes everything for our guys. We’re showing signs of life. I know we’re going to have our struggles. We’re going to have our ups and downs. It’s been proven now, that we can put a game together. Defensively, we did make some mistakes, but we were much better than we have been. We handled the short game much better than we have.”
Gonzalez kept Napa (1-12 overall, 1-3 VVAL) in the game. The only run he allowed came in the sixth inning when Harrison Kohagura doubled with one out and scored on a sacrifice fly by Eli Wood, the losing pitcher.
Gonzalez struck out six, walked just one, hit one batter and retired seven in a row at one point.
The game ended with Travis Brayton (shortstop), Cal Snider (second base) and Dylan Foster (first base) combining on a double play to end a Vintage scoring threat.
“Omar was phenomenal today, the best I’ve ever seen him,” said Chatham. “At 71 pitches going into the seventh inning, he is doing a lot of things right. There was no reason to change anything. The guy was absolutely cruising. Omar was in such control.”
Gonzalez kept Vintage (4-6 overall, 1-2 VVAL) off balance with a mixture of three pitches – fastball, slider, curveball.
“The curveball creates a lot of depth,” said Chatham. “The slider sweeps across the plate and he can make it disappear. He was throwing both of those and mixing them up. He was able to interchange those and create two different breaks on that.
“And then his fastball was harder than I’ve seen it before. We’ve been working on throwing up in the zone, creating something that looks good at the eyes, with a little added velocity, and then that breaking ball. It was a pretty tough combination.”
Napa got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning when Lewis Ballard’s RBI groundout to Wood brought in Lucas Brandon, who had led off with a single. Gonzalez followed by reaching on another single.
“We had identified which time we were going to do that,” Chatham said. “We needed to do something to get the offense going. If you look at our numbers, we haven’t scored a lot of runs. Traditionally, I do like to play for a bigger inning and let things explode.
“But when you’re struggling to score runs, I think you’ve got to play for one and then open up your opportunities if you get that one.”
Napa’s two-run sixth inning was highlighted by Cole Kipsey scoring on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and Gonzalez’s RBI single with two out, giving the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead.
Kipsey’s RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning scored Sean Lowe, who had singled.
“It was a big win,” said Chatham, who spent 14 years as the head coach at Rodriguez High-Cordelia, leading the Mustangs to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship in 2012. “We needed something, and today we brought seven innings, and that’s big for our program right now. I think today our guys came to play to win.”
Wood started and pitched 5 2/3 innings, throwing 101 pitches for Vintage. Wood gave up only two hits, struck out nine, walked three, and hit two batters.
“Eli pitched great,” said Vintage head coach Rich Anderson.
The Crushers scored their only run of the game in the sixth inning.
Vintage threatened in the seventh inning by getting its first two batters on base, on an error and a walk.
“There’s no excuses. There’s no blame,” said Anderson. “You just can’t wait until the late innings – you’ve got to put pressure on and take care of business earlier. All the credit goes to Napa High and how they performed.
“Napa High just played great. Omar pitched fantastic, had a great tempo, got those guys in the dugout over and over again. He had great rhythm, kept people off balance all day long. Super impressive.
“It’s all about Napa High and how they executed today. I thought Napa High out-competed us, out-hustled us, and out-executed us.”
Trent Maher also had a hit for Napa.
Davide Migotto had two hits for Vintage. Wood also had a hit.