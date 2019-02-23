Opening the season against a team from the baseball-rich Sacramento area was no small task for Napa High on Friday at Mount Field.
But Grizzlies starting pitcher Dylan Foster, gifted a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning, faced only one batter over the minimum while keeping River City at bay for three innings.
Napa’s youth showed in the fourth, however. Three errors led to seven unearned runs, and River City held on to win 7-3 in a game called after six innings because of darkness.
“We didn’t have the clutch hitting, River City had the clutch hitting, and that’s why they won the game,” Jason Chatham said after his first game as Napa High head coach. “That’s a good win for them. I think beating Napa High means something to them and they should be proud of that.”
But Chatham also liked how his team responded after the floor had given out during River City’s 12-batter, three-error, three-hit, three-walk top of the fourth.
“It’s hard to teach fight, it’s hard to teach competitiveness, and I think that this group showed that they have that today,” he said.
Foster struck out two with the bases loaded in the fourth, but was pulled after giving up a two-run single. Relief pitcher Cooper Bass allowed a two-run single and two-run double before inducing an inning-ending popup with runners at second and third.
Chatham said he pulled Foster because his pitch count had reached the 60s.
“Even as he was struggling, he found ways to compete. They just got the bat on the ball in crucial situations, and that’s the game of baseball,” the coach said. “Cooper did a good job, too. His curve ball was very good today (but) he was throwing the put-away curveball in situations where he needed to get ahead (in the count) with it. That’s a very small release point adjustment. He’s going to be fine.”
Lucas Brandon led off the bottom of the fourth with a single. He tried to steal second base, but became the first of two pickoff victims of the Raiders’ catcher on the day. Unfazed, the Grizzlies loaded the bases on a Calvin Snider walk, a Nick Raymond single and a Sean Lowe walk. But back-to-back pop-ups to the second baseman thwarted the rally.
In the top of the fifth, another Napa error led to a Raider getting to second base. But Bass stranded him with a popup, and the Grizzlies threatened to get back in the game once again.
In the bottom half, after a popup, Cole Kipsey was hit by a pitch, Travis Brayton singled and, after a strikeout, both moved up on a wild pitch. But a fly ball to the first baseman quelled that outburst.
Napa seemed to have gotten all of its breaks in the first inning, after a 1-2-3 top half.
Omar Gonzalez singled and, aided by a River City error, scored on a Kipsey bunt. After Trent Maher reached on an error, he and Kipsey scored after Brandon grounded out and the first baseman threw wide of second base trying to get Maher, with no outfielders backing up on the play.
Calvin Snider kept the rally alive by reaching on an error, but was stranded by an infield popup.
“Honestly, what worked in the first inning was just putting the ball in play,” Chatham said. “Early in the preseason, it’s going to be sloppy. I think we’ve had two full practices on the field. I can’t speak for River City, but for us, we just wanted to get out here and play on the field.”
The Grizzlies have only five seniors and one, catcher Cole Kipsey, didn’t play baseball last year.
“We don’t have a senior that played a major role last year,” Chatham said. “But Cole Kipsey did a good job today, too. He threw out a guy and he blocked a lot of baseballs.”
Maher, a junior who co-captains the team with Kipsey, played first base and, hitting second in the batting order, showed some power with a couple of long popups.
“On a cold day like this, those are barely caught,” Chatham said. “On warm day, who knows what happens to those balls?”
Napa was able to get in another nonleague home game Saturday morning, ahead of next week’s rainy forecast. The Grizzlies fell 9-0 to former Monticello Empire League foe Wood in six innings. They managed just two hits, singles by Nathan Avila and Gonzalez.
Getting the loss was Gonzalez, who pitched the first three innings and allowed five hits and five runs, two earned. Jacks Madigan, Raymond and Maher each pitched an inning of relief. The four combined to strike out two and allow eight hits and one walk.