Its leadoff hitters reached base five innings in a row, but the Vintage High baseball team could get only two of them home Wednesday in a 5-2 Senior Day loss to visiting Petaluma in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League finale.
It was a microcosm of the season for the Crushers (11-13, 6-6 VVAL), who were a game out of first place a week before after winning four straight. But they dropped three in a row over the final week.
“A week ago, we thought we’d be playing for the championship today,” Vintage head coach Rich Anderson said. “The guys played hard. Did we have enough fight and did we execute in certain situations? No, and Petaluma did. That’s what has happened the last week. We came out and played hard but the other teams out-executed us or had a little bit more fight in them.
“We still don’t know if we’re in the playoffs or not. We have an outside chance. We’re going to have Picture Day tomorrow and practice on Friday.”
Petaluma came out on fire, opening the game with a triple and RBI single before Vintage starting pitcher Owen Schnaible stranded runners at the corners by catching a bullet line drive in his midsection. But the Trojans sent the Crushers down in order in the bottom half when left fielder Mario Zarco made diving and running catches for the second and third outs.
In the second, Vintage senior star Eli Wood, playing shortstop, seemed to misjudge a batter’s speed and gave up a one-out infield single. But after a walk, he started a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.
Wood (2 for 3) then led off the bottom half with a single but was stranded. It became a common theme. After Petaluma went up 2-0 in the third with a walk and RBI double, Boden Cooke opened the bottom half with an infield single. Again, the next three batters were retired.
In the fourth, Wood took over on the mound and fashioned a 1-2-3 inning, and Davide Migotto opened the bottom half with a single and was stranded.
Wood got out of a one-out jam unscathed in the fifth after giving up a double and single. In the bottom half, Vintage finally got its leadoff batter home in the fifth when Luke Leachman singled up the middle, stole second base, took third on a Zach Joson groundout, and scored on an Ethan Hemmerlin base hit to make it 2-1.
But in the sixth, Petaluma’s Zack Clark singled, stole his third and fourth bases of the game, and scored on a wild pitch. After Mark Wolbert walked, Garett Lewis hit his first home run of the season to make it 5-1.
Migotto opened the bottom half with another single and promptly scored on Wood’s slicing double down the left-field line to make it 5-2. But Vintage didn’t get another base runner the rest of the game.
Anderson said the Crushers had recently discussed letting go of mistakes.
“If we don’t score or we leave runners on, you can’t carry that over to the next inning. You’ve got to flush that away and move on,” he said. “It’s a seven-inning game and they guys had a lot of time to put a crooked number up or get one run each of the next six innings. But they let that weigh on them a lot because they want to win. You can’t try to win. You’ve just got to do what you can – throw the next pitch, catch the next ground ball, take the next swing.”
Migotto, who also made a nice catch of a sky-high, windblown pop at third base in the sixth, is probably the kind of player Anderson wishes he had nine of on the field.
“Davide does all the things we talked about, flush things, go to the next pitch,” the coach said. “He’ll make an error and make a great play right after that. He competes and he’s super verbal. He’s not fleet of foot, but he’s a smart baserunner and all-around baseball player. He’s got heart and it spreads to the whole team.”
Anderson gave credit to the Trojans and starting pitcher Wolbert (four hits, one earned run, five strikeouts, no walks), who gave way to fellow sophomore Zarco in the seventh.
“Petaluma’s a good team. I thought their kid pitched well today,” Anderson said of Wolbert. “I thought our guys competed against him, but they had some big hits and that one guy had four stolen bags.”
It had been a much different story on April 12, when Vintage routed the Trojans 11-4 on the road.
“Petaluma’s ranked pretty high in the section right now, I think, so if we would have had two wins against them it would have been huge for the playoffs,” Anderson said.
Instead, it was probably the last high school game for nine seniors – Felix Ortiz, Sebastian Dennis, Troy Ghisletta, Jaime Hernandez, Gunnar Deyoung, Max Phipps, Leachman, Joson and Wood.
“Some of them had started quite a bit (last year) and got beat out by sophomores and they handled themselves with total class the whole time,” Anderson said. “They wanted to play more, but they never rooted against their teammates. They were super positive and them when they became role players they played their roles pretty darn well. So we are super impressed with them.”