The Vintage High baseball team withstood a furious rally in the seventh inning by Analy to hang on for a 6-4 victory in its home opener on Friday.
On a cold and windy day, the Crushers (1-1) seemed to be cruising to victory as they carried a 6-0 lead into the final inning. But the Tigers (1-1) fought back, scoring four runs against a trio of Vintage relievers. Junior second baseman Jake Whipple ended Analy’s comeback, throwing out a runner trying to take an extra base at third for the game’s final out.
“That seventh inning was more exciting than we would have liked,” Crushers head coach Rich Anderson admitted.
Sophomore Alex Dehzad began the seventh on the mound for Vintage. He was relieved by Whipple, who in turn was relieved by junior Jayge Campbell.
“That was first time on the mound for both Dehzad and Whipple,” Anderson said.
Starting right-hander Eli Wood got the win for the Crushers, striking out five over four strong innings while walking four and giving up just one hit.
“This is Eli’s third year on varsity and he’s our No. 1 guy,” stated Anderson. “To be honest, he’s probably not real happy with his performance, as he had four walks, but he’s just getting going right now.”
Wood agreed.
“I felt pretty good, but it’s so early in the season, I’m still trying to get my feel out there,” he said. “It’s good getting in the win column and getting that home win for the fans. I’m happy that my defense played good behind me. They’re always great, and the offense came through for me as well.”
Vintage left fielder Harrison Kohagura led the Crushers with two hits and two RBIs, including a solo shot in the fifth inning that made it 3-0.
“When I hit the home run, I was down 0-2 in the count, so I was just battling at that point,” Kohagura said. “I was able to turn on the next pitch, and kind of fisted it, but fortunately I got enough to hit it out.”
Kohagura is one of three juniors who are in their second varsity seasons.
“He’s a high-energy guy,” observed Anderson. “He really fights and grinds when he’s out there. He had a good offensive game our first game against Redwood, as well, so he’s had a nice start to the season.”
Designated hitter Jaime Hernandez was another standout, as he had a two-run single in a three-run sixth for Vintage. Davide Migotto, Wood and Dehzad also had hits for the Crushers.
Anderson is happy with the way the season has begun for the Crushers.
“You always want to get a ‘W,’ especially your first game at home,” he said.
Vintage had dropped its first game of the year, 2-1, at Redwood in Larkspur on Wednesday.
“The Redwood game was a good opener for us,” Anderson said. “They’re a well-coached and talented team. Early in the year, you want to play some games against some top-flight opponents.”
Anderson said he and his club were looking forward to some warmer weather.
“We are definitely California wimps,” he chuckled. “We are so ready for the warm weather and this is an unusually cold February. Right now it takes a little bit of work to get our rhythm going.”
Looking ahead, the coach said there was plenty of room for improvement.
“We definitely need to pick up our intensity,” he said. “Our pitchers need to get ahead in the count more. We need to get a little more tempo, a little more rhythm and a little more intensity, and that’s what we hope to build on next game.”
Vintage is scheduled to visit the Concord High Minutemen on Tuesday for a 3:30 p.m. nonleague clash.