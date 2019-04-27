Although Vintage High head coach Rich Anderson swears his baseball team didn’t talk much about revenge before Big Game II, the Crushers’ 11-2 win at crosstown rival Napa High on Friday had to feel good.
It was the fourth win in a row for the Crushers (11-10, 6-3 VVAL), moving them to within one game of first-place Sonoma Valley.
Vintage pitcher Eli Wood was masterful on the mound, hurling a complete game to atone for getting the decision in a 4-1 home loss to the Grizzlies (2-19, 2-8 VVAL) three weeks before.
“That loss to Napa was really a turning point for our season,” said Wood. “I just tried to get my fastball over today. That was the big pitch that was working for me.”
Wood had six strikeouts while giving up just four hits.
“We thought about taking Eli out in the later innings,” Anderson said. “But he actually felt better than he did in the beginning, so we decided to leave him in.
“They outplayed us that first game. Today we wanted to come back and perform better than we did the first time. I thought we started out a little tight, but after that six-run inning we loosened up.”
Anderson was referring to the top of the fourth, when the Crushers broke open a 1-1 game and cruised to an easy win. Ian Avalos started the rally by reaching base on an error and moving to third on a single by Jaime Hernandez. Avalos scored on a wild throw on a pickoff attempt, Alex Dehzad singled, and another run came in on a throwing error. Boden Cooke reached base on another error by the Grizzlies, which was followed by a Logan Nothmann single that drove in Dehzad.
Jake Whipple doubled in Cooke and Nothmann, Davide Migotto later doubled in Whipple, and suddenly Vintage was up 7-1.
Migotto had a monster day at the plate, leading the Crushers by going 4 for 4 with a double.
“Our offense has been getting better since the Napa loss,” Wood said.
Vintage also was much better on defense than Napa, and Wood was grateful for it.
“It gives you more confidence on the mound when your defense is solid,” he said.
The best Napa could do was add one more run in the bottom of the fourth, when Travis Brayton led off with an infield single and later came around to score on a single by Lucas Brandon and a fielding error by Vintage.
The Crushers padded their lead in the top of the sixth, when Luke Leachman hammered the first pitch he saw from Napa reliever Nick Raymond for a two-run double to make it 9-2. Migotto closed the scoring with a two-run single in the seventh.
“We played hard and we were focused before the game,” said Napa head coach Jason Chatham. “We’ve worked hard in practice to eliminate our defensive mistakes, even though it didn’t look like that today. All the errors we committed today were physical mistakes, not mental errors, and we can deal with that.”
Napa starter Omar Gonzalez, who had earned the win the in the first Big Game, took the loss this time. Dylan Foster gave up three runs in relief for the Grizzlies, and Raymond gave up one run.
Along with Migotto’s four hits, Vintage got two hits apiece from Nothmann and Dehzad, and one each from Hernandez and Leachman.
Napa could scratch out only four hits by four different players: Trent Maher, Jacks Madigan, Brandon and Brayton.
Vintage hopes to extend its win streak next Wednesday, May 1, when it hosts Casa Grande. Napa looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts first-place Sonoma Valley on Friday, May 3.