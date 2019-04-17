Playing its sixth game in as many days, the Vintage High baseball team shook off its fatigue to finish a Vine Valley Athletic League season sweep of Justin-Siena, 6-1, on Wednesday evening.
Coming off a 1-3 weekend at the tough Christian Brothers tournament in Sacramento, the third-place Crushers (8-10, 4-3 VVAL) had to travel only a mile down the street to take on the sixth-place Braves (7-9, 2-5 VVAL).
Senior right-handed pitcher Eli Wood was dominant for Vintage, going 6⅔ innings while striking out 9 and allowing only 1 unearned run.
“To be honest, I just feel bad he ran out of gas because he wants to throw a complete game,” Vintage head coach Rich Anderson said. “Eli just competes. He’s super poised and he never gets caught up in the moment or anything. He’s everything you want on the hill.”
Wood pounded the strike zone mercilessly with his fastball and mixed in a canny curveball and slider to grab strikeouts. But to his dismay, he was replaced by Logan Nothmann on the mound with one out left in the bottom of the seventh.
“It wasn’t a great feeling,” Wood said of missing out on a complete game. “But I felt good most of the day. In the end, I was just happy to get the win.”
Wood gave himself some run support before he even took the mound, kicking off Vintage’s scoring with an RBI single in the top of the first inning. He reached base four times, going 2 for 2 at the plate, walking twice and adding two runs scored to his aforementioned RBI.
The Crushers broke things open in the top of the fourth when Ian Avalos knocked in Wood with an RBI single to right field. A few at-bats later, RBIs from Nothmann and Ethan Hemmerlin gave Vintage a 4-0 lead.
After getting completely shut down by Wood through three innings, the Braves finally answered in the bottom of the fourth when Luigi Albano-Dito’s single to right gave them their first base runner of the day.
Marcus Nunes followed with a high-hopping single to third, but a throwing error allowed Albano-Dito to showcase his speed and make it from first base all the way home to get Justin-Siena on the board.
Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson yelled, “You’ve got to score!” from the dugout, knowing the run might open things up offensively for the Braves (7-9, 2-5 VVAL). But Wood was having none of it. He clamped down and calmly struck out the next batter to finish the inning relatively unscathed.
The Crushers tacked on a few insurance runs in the seventh, as Avalos shot a single just over the head of Justin-Siena’s third baseman to plate Migotto and Wood. After shuffling in and out of the lineup during the hectic week, Avalos got the start at first base and made his presence known, finishing 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and a walk.
The Braves have a week off before they host Napa High next Wednesday at 4 p.m. With only seven VVAL games left, Tayson said they must “continue to play the baseball” and “not get caught up in the x, y, z or noise and clutter” in order to make a playoff push.
The Crushers have no such break. They’ll be at home for a huge game against first-place Sonoma Valley (13-2, 6-1 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Friday.
“Sonoma has been great all year long,” Anderson said. “Their games have all been close and they’ve won almost every one of them.”
Vintage, which lost 4-2 to the Dragons on March 26, will need to grab a win to hold onto their hopes of a VVAL title.