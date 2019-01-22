The Pacific Union College Prep boys basketball team won’t have its head coach back for a third season next winter and the Napa Christian boys won’t return any of their starters, most of whom have started since they were freshmen.
The PUC Prep and Napa Christian girls, meanwhile, should bring back not only its head coach but also, by far, its top scorer.
When the schools met for the first time last Wednesday, the girls game was anticipated as a showdown between PUC Prep junior Kayla Santos and Napa Christian junior Breck Hearn. Santos averages about 15 points a game but has scored a couple of times in the 30s. Hearn, who starred for the Napa High varsity as a sophomore last winter, has scored about 90 percent of the Knights’ points.
But with Hearn out due to illness, Santos and sophomore center Hannah Fenk were the only players for either team to crack double figures – with 20 and 10 points, respectively – as her Falcons cruised to a 43-14 victory.
Pacific Union College Prep also got seven points from sophomore Ellie Fuller, four from junior post Izzy Westenrider, and two from senior Livia Wilson.
Napa Christian was led by junior Catalina Harsany’s eight points. Sophomore Elana Pang added four points and freshman Maison Davis chipped in two.
The Napa Christian boys won 55-26, led by seniors Jacob Midyette and Hayden Fuller with 16 and 12 points, respectively. Senior Ryan Garcia added nine, senior Noel Hocson seven, junior Drew Gage chipped in four, sophomore Campbell Fuller had a 3-pointer, and senior Sam Piner and sophomore David Qui each added two.
Leading the PUC Prep boys were sophomore Trevor Payne’s six points, while sophomores Ben Maia and Michael Carreon each supplied five, senior Justin Row and Gabe with four apiece, and senior Ernie Assvapisitkul added two.
It was a memorable night for the extended Fuller family. Not only was it Ellie Fuller’s 16th birthday, but also the first time PUC Prep girls head coach Brian Fuller had coached in the same gym on the same night as his brother, Napa Christian boys head coach Tad Fuller. Meanwhile Tim Fuller was on hand to watch his younger brothers coach his two nephews and niece.
Brian Fuller, a longtime art dealer who has a gallery in his hometown of Calistoga, succeeded six-year PUC Prep girls coach Matt Rembold this season. He’s excited he’ll have Santos for another year.
“She’s really kind of the backbone of our team, along with Hannah,” he said. “It’s a little unfair sometimes to rely on Kayla so much for scoring. But over half of my girls have really not had on-court basketball experience, so I’ve been focusing huge on defense. Rebounding-wise, though, they really have a good sense of boxing out.”
The Fuller brothers grew up in San Luis Obispo County, and after Brian and Tad attended Pacific Union College, all three eventually moved to Napa County.
“We used to play 3 on 3 tournaments on the Central Coast,” Brian Fuller said. “I can see things on the court better from being yelled at by my brothers. It’s fun being a first-time coach, and it’s been really helpful to have parental help. Basketball has been a nice distraction for me from work. The girls want to compete, and even the bench girls want to be active. My coaching style focuses on defensive play and court awareness – any college team knows you win and die by that – and Kayla is getting the space to score because the rest of the girls are doing their jobs.”
Joe Jordan, meanwhile, is in his second – and last – season coaching the PUC Prep boys. A student at PUC, he said he’ll graduate in May with an accounting degree and move back to his native state of Washington.
The 22-year-old said he’s learned since last year how to coach players not much younger than he is.
“Being only four to eight years older than all of them, sometimes it’s hard to get them to listen to you or show you respect or even just make them feel like you know what you’re talking about,” Jordan said. “A big thing I learned is that you need to lead by example a lot, giving constructive criticism, especially at a small school. We have only one win (over Milo Christian) but a lot of the games have been closer this year.”
Jordan’s successor won’t have Row’s rebounding and leadership next year, but they will have top scorer Payne back.
“Trevor has had a couple of games in the 20s and is our point guard and is pretty good at moving the ball,” Jordan said. “He’ll be a good player. Our whole sophomore group is good.”
Longtime Napa Christian girls head coach and athletic director Darren Smith had to shuffle his lineup with Hearn out, and PUC Prep took a 17-4 lead into the second quarter and never looked back.
He said Hearn has enjoyed the switch from Div. I high school basketball to Division VI.
“I think at times she enjoys it because she knows that we’re not going to win every game, and so there’s not as much pressure,” Smith said. “She’s really good at keeping her teammates positive – especially Sisi (Yang, a foreign exchange student), whom her family is hosting. They’re like sisters, and Breck is really helping Sisi develop as a player.”
Hayden Fuller said he had an off night against Napa Christian. The Knights had just lost at Vacaville Christian, where a couple of his 3-point attempts hit the low ceiling. But he went on to score 34 points on Jan. 17 as the Napa Christian boys beat visiting El Sobrante Christian to earn a Small Schools Bridge League split with that nemesis for the third time in four years.
“We’re trying to work on moving without the ball, setting picks off the ball,” he said after the PUC Prep game. “We have a problem when it comes to facing man defense, getting open shots to the hoop.”
Asked if he wants to play in college, Hayden Fuller said he hasn’t really thought about it yet.
“I’m just focused on this season and what we can do to succeed,” he said. “This is my last year and I want to enjoy it and have fun. The PUC Prep Tournament is coming up (Wednesday through Saturday this week) and we’d like to do well in that.”
Midyette said the seniors want to go out big after most of them have played together since middle school.
“It’s kinda sad because I love playing here,” he said. “I’m very confident we can do well the rest of the season. We’ve just got to get everybody on the same page defensively.”
Tad Fuller said the team got out of rhythm during the holiday break, so he’s preaching fundamentals and making sure the Knights don’t get worn out before the all-important league tournament.
“Once you get out of flow, it’s hard to get back. One little thing can throw you off, injuries or whatever,” he said. “So I’m trying to tighten up things like rebounding and defensive stance.”