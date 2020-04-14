Prep Basketball: Bates 1st sophomore to win Gatorade award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Emoni Bates of Michigan was awakened with good news on Tuesday.

Bates was named Gatorade's national player of the year in high school basketball, becoming the first sophomore to win the award, and was informed during a FaceTime call with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

“I was shocked and real surprised," Bates said later in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “It means a lot to me, especially to be the youngest to win this award."

Bates beat out Evan Mobley of Rancho Christian in Temecula, Calif. and Cade Cunningham of Florida's Montverde Academy, the top-ranked seniors in the country. The 6-foot-11 Mobley has signed to play at Southern California next season and the 6-6 Cunningham is headed for Oklahoma State.

“I called Emoni this morning, congratulated him on winning and it looked like he just woke up," Tatum recalled. “When I told him, his mouth dropped."

Bates could potentially be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.