CALISTOGA — The rivalry between Calistoga and St. Helena is far from what it once was, with most sports rarely seeing the two schools clash.
An entry was logged in the girls basketball rivalry Thursday night at Calistoga’s Gene Duffy Tournament, as the hosts opened the game on a 20-1 run and handled the Saints 55-11 on Day 1 of the round robin event.
“We need court time this early in the season and we just got some good time here tonight,” Calistoga head coach Ray Particelli said. “I hope we run into some opponents that give us problems that we have to work our way out of, but with the personnel that we had to face today I think we did a solid job.”
The hosts started the game in their normal hard press and gave St. Helena trouble. Calistoga opened on a 10-0 run before the Saints' Zoe Long scored St. Helena's first point on a free throw in the first quarter. The Saints would score five of their 11 points in the frame.
St. Helena never quit, fighting hard and staying competitive on the offensive glass. The Wildcats out-rebounded the Saints by 13 rebounds.
“This rivalry game and rivalries like this should never die. It’s good for the kids,” Particelli said. “Before the game, five or six girls from each team were hugging each other in warm-ups. They are friends. I wish we could play everybody in the valley.”
Litzy Infante is back for the Wildcats and as the star senior scored a game-high 16 points while pulling down six rebounds and passing out five assists. Infante scored most of her points in the first quarter and spread the ball around after that.
Senior point guard Lizbet Escobedo, another returner and key piece this season for the promising Wildcats, scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds while dishing out five assists.
The Wildcats also handled Summerfield Waldorf, 45-17, earlier on Thursday evening to go 2-0 on the day.
“What we have to do, whether we play the best team in the world or the worst team in the world, is try to do our stuff well. That is all that really matters,” Particelli said. “Even though we're rusty, we have a pretty good idea what we want to do. For the next month, it's just fine-tuning it and just getting better at it.”
Calistoga may have played its best defense after the halftime break, shutting out the Saints 16-0 in the third quarter.
A positive for St. Helena was the play of Peyton Myers in the second half. The freshman center scored a team-high four points and grabbed three rebounds for the game. The post player moved well in the paint while Calistoga sported a smaller lineup in the second half.
Because its original opponent dropped out of the tournament late, the Calistoga varsity boys played their junior varsity side and won 51-30. The younger team scrapped hard for bragging rights and pushed the varsity, which was led by Jonathan Koffler's 12 points.