The Justin-Siena girls basketball team finished third out of eight teams in the Amethyst Division of the West Coast Jamboree at Bethel High in Vallejo, falling 33-12 to Santa Cruz in Monday’s third-place game.
The Braves (4-8) played a very good defensive game, head coach Andy Bettencourt said, but could not knock down shots. Santa Cruz slowly pulled away as the game went on, taking a 15-8 halftime lead.
Isabella Wright had 4 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals, All-Tournament honoree Gabi Richardson had 4 points and 7 rebounds, Isabelle Wells had 3 points, and Samai Wilson had 1 point and 9 rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
“This was just such a tough game for us,” Bettencourt said. “I thought we did a good job of executing on offense, but we just could not get a shot to fall. Defensively, we played well and did a lot of good things, but there was just too much stress on our defense. We look forward to starting our league season and to continuing to improve going forward.”
The Braves visited American Canyon for their Vine Valley Athletic League opener on Thursday night.