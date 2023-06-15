Participating for the Justin-Siena beach volleyball team in the NorCal Championships were, from left, Lauren Keller, Lily Kaer, Gracie De Fina, Jordan Washington, Addy McDevitt and Ranessa Rualo.
Submitted photo
The Justin-Siena beach volleyball team includes, back row from left, Addison Geist, Gracie De Fina, Sofia Sebastiani, Addy McDevitt, Jordan Washington, Lauren Keller, Lexi Hefner, front row, Stella Keller, Ranessa Rualo, Angela Adiz, Gianna Bernardi, Alexandra Carrasco, Nikola Campagna, Daniela Roman and Isabella Monterossa.
Six members of the team made a memorable debut at the NorCal High School Beach Volleyball Championships on May 20 in Santa Cruz. Despite being relative newcomers, Gracie De Fina, Lily Kaer, Lauren Keller, Addy McDevitt, Ranessa Rualo and Jordan Washington rallied to upset a talented Cardinal Newman team to secure an impressive ninth-place finish.
Rounding out the team are Addison Geist, Sofia Sebastiani, Lexi Hefner, Stella Keller, Angela Adiz, Gianna Bernardi, Alexandra Carrasco, Nikola Campagna, Daniela Roman and Isabella Monterossa.
Beach volleyball has emerged as the fastest-growing sport in the NCAA for women, captivating players and spectators with its fast-paced action, dynamic athleticism and exhilarating atmosphere.
The establishment of the beach volleyball club at Justin-Siena marks a significant milestone in the school’s athletic offerings. With the guidance and leadership of Director of Beach Volleyball Matt De Fina, the program has quickly gained traction.
“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for our female athletes,” De Fina said.
The journey toward creating a competitive beach volleyball team was not without its challenges. But with the expertise and support of former Napa Valley College and Napa High head coach Kelly Van Winden, the players fine-tuned their skills and transformed into a formidable force. Her guidance and extensive knowledge of the sport proved invaluable in grounding the team's training and honing its abilities.
In Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman has been riding the wave of beach volleyball for the past two years. Its commitment to the sport was further reinforced when it broke ground June 9 on four new beach volleyball courts on its campus. This significant investment demonstrates the school's dedication to providing state-of-the-art facilities for its beach volleyball program, bolstering the growth of the sport in the region.
Windsor High also has a first-year beach volleyball program, further exemplifying the growing popularity of the sport and desire to provide students with a wider variety of athletic opportunities.
