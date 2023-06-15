Justin-Siena High School has embraced the sun, sand, and spikes by kickstarting its first-ever beach volleyball club, creating ripples of excitement within the school community.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Six members of the team made a memorable debut at the NorCal High School Beach Volleyball Championships on May 20 in Santa Cruz. Despite being relative newcomers, Gracie De Fina, Lily Kaer, Lauren Keller, Addy McDevitt, Ranessa Rualo and Jordan Washington rallied to upset a talented Cardinal Newman team to secure an impressive ninth-place finish.

Rounding out the team are Addison Geist, Sofia Sebastiani, Lexi Hefner, Stella Keller, Angela Adiz, Gianna Bernardi, Alexandra Carrasco, Nikola Campagna, Daniela Roman and Isabella Monterossa.

Beach volleyball has emerged as the fastest-growing sport in the NCAA for women, captivating players and spectators with its fast-paced action, dynamic athleticism and exhilarating atmosphere.

The establishment of the beach volleyball club at Justin-Siena marks a significant milestone in the school’s athletic offerings. With the guidance and leadership of Director of Beach Volleyball Matt De Fina, the program has quickly gained traction.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for our female athletes,” De Fina said.

The journey toward creating a competitive beach volleyball team was not without its challenges. But with the expertise and support of former Napa Valley College and Napa High head coach Kelly Van Winden, the players fine-tuned their skills and transformed into a formidable force. Her guidance and extensive knowledge of the sport proved invaluable in grounding the team's training and honing its abilities.

In Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman has been riding the wave of beach volleyball for the past two years. Its commitment to the sport was further reinforced when it broke ground June 9 on four new beach volleyball courts on its campus. This significant investment demonstrates the school's dedication to providing state-of-the-art facilities for its beach volleyball program, bolstering the growth of the sport in the region.

Windsor High also has a first-year beach volleyball program, further exemplifying the growing popularity of the sport and desire to provide students with a wider variety of athletic opportunities.

Today in sports history: June 16 Video 1946: Lloyd Mangrum edges Byron Nelson and Vic Ghezzi to win U.S. Open 1951: Ben Hogan captures U.S. Open for second straight year 1968: Lee Trevino plays all four rounds of US Open under par, beats Jack Nicklaus 1974: Hale Irwin wins US Open known as 'Massacre at Winged Foot' 1993: Michael Jordan scores 55 to give Chicago Bulls 3-1 lead over Phoenix Suns 1998: Detroit Red Wings become first team to win consecutive Stanley Cups since Pittsburgh in 1992 1999: Maurice Greene smashes 100-meter world record at 9.79 seconds 2002: Tiger Woods becomes first player since Jack Nicklaus to capture first two majors of year 2006: Tiger Woods makes earliest departure at major 2008: Tiger Woods wins U.S. Open in 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate 2013: Justin Rose becomes first Englishman in 43 years to win U.S. Open 2013: Greg Biffle gives Ford 1,000th NASCAR victory 2015: Golden State Warriors win their first NBA championship since 1975 2016: LeBron James helps Cavs even series with Warriors, force Game 7