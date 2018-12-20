The American Canyon boys basketball team pulled away in a tight game against host Justin-Siena late in the fourth quarter to secure a 47-40 win Wednesday night at Daniel J. Clark Gym.
Trailing 39-37 in each team’s first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League game, Justin-Siena (7-3 overall) tied it in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter when Barrett Donohoe rifled into the lane for a lefty layup for two of his five points.
But the Wolves (3-8) held the Braves to just one point over the remaining 7:34 of play for their second straight win.
“I thought the guys played extremely hard on defense,” American Canyon head coach Brett Wedding said. “We hit shots when we needed to hit shots. We’ve still got some things we need to clean up, but great effort tonight.”
The Wolves flustered Justin-Siena early and often with an in-your-face zone defense that brought full-court pressure for much of the contest.
They were led offensively by sophomore do-everything forward Gabe Patrick (nine points, four rebounds) and junior guards Roman Madayag (seven points, three rebounds, two assists) and Oliver Aandahl (11 points, one board).
Despite its winning effort, Patrick suggested, American Canyon fell short of its own expectations.
“We didn’t get the results we expected,” he said. “We expected to blow them out by 20. But they came to play. They played real hard, gritty and physical. That’s how the game was close.”
It didn’t appear to be close early, as the Wolves jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter. But Justin-Siena fought back immediately with an 18-6 run, keyed by eight of Liam McDevitt's game-high 14 points, that put it ahead 25-17 late in the half.
Just as soon as the Braves seized the momentum, however, Aandahl nailed two deep treys to cut the Wolves’ deficit down to 25-23 at the half.
“I thought in the second quarter, we kind of settled in a little bit and got our composure,” Justin-Siena head coach David Granucci explained. “We have to come into games like this and not let our opponent dictate the way that we play, and that’s what happened tonight.”
With American Canyon’s record sitting at a lowly 2-8 coming into VVAL play, one might have expected the seven-win Braves to be a heavy favorite.
But the Wolves’ nonleague slate has been littered with strong opponents that have prepared them for the rigamarole of league play.
“I think because of the rugged schedule we’ve had so far, playing teams who are extremely good has made these guys tougher,” Wedding said. “They got a little bit down about preseason losses, but we want to schedule up to be tough and prepared to win league. They got tired of getting pushed around, so they’re starting to play harder.
“Our goal is to win league, not sneak into playoffs.”
American Canyon will look to capitalize on the momentum from this win when it hosts a formidable Vintage squad on Friday night. The Crushers (4-5, 1-0 VVAL) defeated visiting Casa Grande 50-45 on Wednesday.
“I expect Vintage to be pretty tough,” Wedding said. “I know all the teams in this league are well-coached and very physical. We’ve just got to play our game and hopefully we come out on top.”
Added Patrick, “Next game, we’ve got to bring it way harder, because Vintage is going to be a tougher team.”
Meanwhile, Justin-Siena will look to regroup on Friday night as it heads west to face a Petaluma team that has been battle-tested itself. The Trojans (3-9) had a league guy Wednesday.
“We will regroup and be OK,” said Granucci. “It’s a learning experience for us.”