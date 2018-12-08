CALISTOGA — The Calistoga High boys basketball program is starting to put everything together.
The Wildcats pulled off a fifth-place finish in their Gene Duffy Holiday Tournament with a 60-48 victory over Roseland Collegiate Prep on Saturday evening.
Calistoga was led in the three-day tournament by freshman Christian Caldera and senior Jasiel Flores.
“I don’t even look at him as a freshman anymore,” Wildcats co-coach Ray Particelli said of Caldera. “He is just a very talented young man. Obviously Christian is a huge asset to the team and he really is trying to play the basketball that I want.”
Calistoga received a taste of its future league schedule in the victory, as it will square off with the Grizzlies twice more this season in the North Central IV League.
Roseland Collegiate Prep went through Alex Rizo the whole contest. The senior had 14 of the visitors’ 20 first-half points and finished with a team-high 24.
The Wildcats continue to improve in all layers of their game. They outrebounded their larger opponents, 41-28, with Cesar Ayala embracing his role down low. The senior wing has been harped on by the coaching staff to give more effort on the defensive side of the ball. Ayala had a game-high 14 rebounds while scoring 10 points for a double-double.
“Rebounding has been a point of emphasis for us and that is without practice time,” Particelli said. “The fact that we have been able to identify a problem and fix it without practice, that bodes well. It is nice to see us make adjustments on the fly, even without a good base of knowledge.”
Caldera remains one of the top freshmen in the North Bay, as the youngster has taken full control of the reins of the Wildcats’ offense. The point guard ended with a game-high 25 points while grabbing four rebounds, passing out four assists, and nabbing four steals.
“I think Christian should have won All-Tournament if I am honest,” Flores said. “He is probably one of the best players to come through our school in a while. That kid could easily go somewhere. He is great. It doesn’t matter that he is a freshman. He plays like a senior and he has enough experience to help carry us.”
The Grizzlies kept the contest close after the first quarter, with the hosts holding a 8-5 advantage. Rizo, after scoring all five of their points in the first, went cold and the Wildcats took advantage. Calistoga started the second quarter on a 11-0 run and was never challenged after that. Flores was key in keeping the Wildcats on track in the second half, with Caldera briefly leaving in the third quarter because of an injury. The Grizzlies managed to close the gap to four points, but Calistoga quickly bounced back with a double-digit lead.
“Jasiel Flores had a great tournament for us,” Particelli said. “I am proud of how he handled it (after Wednesday).”
The Wildcats in the second half went with a game plan of stopping Rizo, who had found open looks early in the game. Flores and Caldera were hip to hip with the senior for the rest of the contest.
“You get sick of one kid beating you and we had a technique that we call a ‘pinch one’ in which we are in man to man, but we deem that guy enough of a threat that we don’t even want him to touch the ball,” Particelli said. “So it’s not about defending him once he has the ball; he can’t score the ball if he never gets it. So we went pinch one in the fourth quarter and held him to zero points. It’s a great learning experience for us because we are going to have to do that from time to time. Between the both of them, they did a solid job.”
In just his first year of organized basketball, Flores has become a mainstay this season for the Wildcats and was even named a captain. He scored 18 points, 11 in the second half, nabbed five rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team.
“I try to be a leader, but I am still growing as a player and I don’t know everything,” Flores said. “I just need to fit whatever roles come to me.”
Calistoga (4-5) is heading in the right direction with the Christmas break quickly approaching.
“I am happy we got the wins as a team, but we still need to improve a couple things,” Flores said. “Our execution and discipline as a team is getting better, but isn’t where we want it yet. I am glad we got a couple of these wins, because we let a couple wins slip away at the St. Helena tournament that we should have won. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”
The Wildcats will travel to Kelseyville next Thursday to take on Middletown in the first round of the Stokes Tournament.