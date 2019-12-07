CALISTOGA — On a rainy, windy night, the Calistoga High boys basketball team was battered by Credo’s storming pressure defense in a 70-31 semifinal loss at their Gene Duffy Holiday Tournament on Friday.
The Gryphons (4-2) of Rohnert Park set the tone on the opening tip, getting possession instantly and racing untouched for a layup. The Wildcats’ opening possession wasn’t as clean, as Calistoga (2-2) was called for travelling after just one pass. Credo opened up a 6-0 lead and never trailed the Wildcats’ young squad.
“I mean, we have all the tools. We’re just not quite sure how to use them yet,” Calistoga assistant coach Ray Particelli said. “You know, they don’t yet understand how compound little tiny seemingly unnoticeable stuff can be and they kind of are a big-picture team right now because they don’t know any better. It is all that little stuff that adds up to a 39-point loss. It’s as simple as that.”
Turnovers were plentiful for Calistoga, with the speedier Wildcats steering off course in their rush down the court to beat the press. Credo had an 18-6 advantage after the first quarter and led 33-16 at the halftime break.
Sophomore point guard Christian Caldera led the Wildcats with 10 points while grabbing 2 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists. Fellow sophomore Isaac Garcia, who was catching balls from quarterback Caldera on the football field two weeks before and has developed into a solid one-two punch with Caldera on the hardwood, added 7 of his 9 points in the second half. Robert Romero had 6 points and 10 rebounds while playing strong defense.
Credo came into the game with an extreme height advantage, as its point guard was taller than the Wildcats’ post players. Calistoga was also without its tallest player, who was out of town. The Gryphons used their height for many second-chance points, grabbing 38 rebounds to the Wildcats’ 21.
The Gryphons were extremely balanced for the game, with five players scoring in double figures. Tali Stopeck had a game-high 15 points and pulled in 7 rebounds for Credo, which scored 28 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
“On any given night, these guys are a problem for us. I mean, they’re big, aggressive and big again,” Particelli said. “I said, ‘listen, this is a day that we might be able to play close to even with this team, or they can be a team that can beat us by 40’ and, sadly, you know the latter came true.”
Calistoga was to play in the third-place game Saturday against Summerfield Waldorf of Santa Rosa.
The Calistoga girls (3-0) were to play Credo (4-0) in the championship game on Saturday.