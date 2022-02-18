Prep Boys Basketball: Crush in the Valley II at Napa Valley College this weekend

The Grind Session, an elite high school boys basketball league featuring Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is back in the Bay Area for its second stop of the year.

Crush in the Valley II will take place at Napa Valley College on Saturday and Sunday, featuring five games each day.

Prolific Prep will play at 6 p.m. Saturday against Veritas Prep, and at 5 p.m. Sunday against SFBA of Nevada.

Saturday will be Senior Night for Prolific Prep’s seven 12th-graders, who will be honored from about 5:50 to 6:10 p.m., before the Crew square off against Veritas Academy of Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

The Prolific Prep seniors are Adem Bona, a UCLA signee from Mushin, Nigeria; Tre White, a USC signee from Dallas; MJ Rice, a Kansas signee from Henderson N.C.; Mor Seck from Sokone, Senegal; Jordan Pope from Oakley; Jacob LaBounty from Eugene. Ore.; and Zsombor Vertes from Budapest, Hungary.

The first two games on Saturday will pit Napa post-graduate team Golden State Prep Grey against Canada’s BC Panther Prep at 12:30 p.m., and Golden State Prep Black against Canada’s CTA at 2:15 p.m.

Golden State Prep Black kicks off Sunday’s action against BC Panther Prep at 9:30 a.m., followed by GSP Grey against CTA at 11:15 a.m.

Before Prolific Prep’s game at 5 p.m. Sunday, the team will honor McDonald’s All-American selections Bona and Rice, who will be presented with Jerseys. Bona and Rice were two of 24 players in the country selected this year for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Game scheduled March 29 in Chicago.

That makes eight McDonald’s All-Americans for Prolific Prep in the last six years — Josh Jackson (2016), Gary Trent Jr. (2017), Jordan Brown (2018), Jalen Green (2020), Nimari Burnett (2020), Nate Bittle (2021), Bona (2022) and Rice (2022).

Saturday’s other games have BFL Prep (Wash.) facing Colorado Prep at 4 p.m. and Denver Prep taking on SFBA at 8 p.m. Sunday’s games will also have BFL Prep facing Denver Prep at 1 p.m., and Colorado Prep against Veritas Academy at 3 p.m.