FAIRFIELD — Prolific Prep of Napa Christian’s fifth annual Crush in the Valley boys basketball showcase was a wild ride of emotions this past weekend, with overflowing crowds, two major upsets, and a fitting tribute to one of the best of all time.
The crown jewel of the three-day weekend was Saturday, when top high schools and prep schools from three states converged on Solano Community College for some of the best basketball this season.
“That environment of Saturday was just insane. I don’t know how it can get any better than it was on Saturday,” Prolific Prep Co-Director Philippe Doherty said. “It was just such a joyful time, with everyone coming together with all the talent and teams. The Bay Area basketball community coming together to put on a show. There was something for everyone that night.”
Prolific Prep standout Jalen Green was on everyone’s mind during the weekend, as the uncommitted shooting guard was recently elevated to become the new No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class.
Over the past few seasons, the Crew have had a solid showing from fans at Crush in the Valley, with Salesian of Richmond and Bishop O’Dowd of Hayward also adding large fan bases.
Prolific Prep was the main draw this year, and the large gym packed to capacity for one of the top games of the weekend between the Crew and Dream City Christian of Glendale, Ariz.
The two sides played in November in the final of the Grind Session’s Duel in the Desert, a game won 66-63 by Prolific Prep on a running, halfcourt 3-pointer by recent Texas Tech signee Nimari Burnett. Green and Burnett were recently named a McDonald’s All-Americans.
The rematch went down to the wire, following the lead of their first contest. Dream City Christian doesn’t have the best record in high school basketball, but the Arizona side sports some of the best talent. Head coach Kyle Weaver, formally of Bella Vista Prep and Hillcrest Prep, has given many Prolific Prep teams trouble over the years and 2020 was no different. MarJon Beauchamp, the top prospect in the state of Washington last season, joined Dream City Christian this year and is one of the top 30 prospects in the 2020 class. Beauchamp, who dueled with Green for most of the evening, scored a team-high 21 points for the visitors.
Prolific Prep started strong, but Dream City Christian went into halftime with a 31-23 advantage.
“We just needed to come together,” Green said. “We weren’t playing defense well in the first half. Obviously every team wants to beat us and they always give us their best first half that they can.”
Green gave the fans many highlight moments over the weekend, but Fresno native’s best may have come just before halftime in this game. The shooting guard rolled to the hoop from the top of the key and threw down a massive, high-flying poster dunk over a 6-foot-8 defender. The gym ignited with a shockwave of sound that stunned everyone in the jam-packed arena.
“It feels good (to show off for the crowd) and it’s cool doing it for them, but I am just trying to win,” Green said.
Lined upon each wall were hundreds of people with cameras open in hopes of capturing a viral dunk. Green went on to score a game-high 31 points while grabbing 7 rebounds and dishing out 4 assists.
“Jalen Green is one of the top prospects to come out of high school in the past few years,” Doherty said. “He is a unique and special talent and just such a great kid. Everyone wants to see a game of his before he is done with high school.”
There was also some local flavor from Dream City Christian. Senior brothers Jhaylon Martinez and Ra’shjon Martinez were on the Vintage High varsity and JV teams, respectively, as freshmen. They spent the last two seasons at Vanden before transferring to Dream City Christian for this season. Jhaylon Martinez, a UNLV commit, missed Saturday’s contest with an arm injury. Ra’shjon Martinez scored 3 points and played solid defense.
Unfortunately for the swarm of Prolific Prep fans, Coach Weaver’s talented side tripped up the Crew for the second straight season, 69-65. Five-star 2021 forward Alex Tchikou of France hit a dagger 3-pointer in the final 20 seconds for the Arizona squad. The lanky stretch four scored 13 points for the visitors.
“When you have the top guys, every team is giving you their best and every team is ready to hunt you,” Doherty said.
Other highlights on Saturday included:
— Bishop O’Dowd’s Taj Phillips hitting a buzzer-beating, step-back 3-pointer to give the Dragons a quality 48-45 victory over Desert Pines of Las Vegas in a game ended close to midnight
— Jaden Hardy showing why he is one of the top five players in the 2021 class. The shooting guard from Coronado High in Las Vegas scored a game-high 39 points to help the Nevada side defeat Modesto Christian, 80-66.
— Chaminade of Southern California, a day after losing an overtime contest on Friday evening against Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks, upending Salesian 60-50.
— Jesuit’s Isael Silva putting in 19 points and powering the Marauders of Carmichael past Stuart Hall of San Francisco, 62-42.
Sunday had a different vibe compared to the rest of the showcase. With the sudden death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant that morning shaking the basketball community to its core, Green and his family suggested to Doherty that there be 24 seconds of silence – in homage to Bryant’s No. 24 jersey – before the game. It was a no brainer for Doherty.
Green, who has been compared to Bryant on many occasions, took the tribute farther. From size and athleticism to just his killer mental fortitude, Green has been said to be the next Kobe. Wearing shoes bearing the legend’s name, the Prolific Prep star pushed and achieved 41 points – Bryant’s age – as the Crew defeated Phoenix Prep 88-76 to close out the showcase.
Green averaged 36 points per game over the three days. Also playing well were Illinois commit Coleman Hawkins and Rutgers pledge Mawot Mag.
Green said being named to the McDonald’s All-American team had been a goal for a long time.
“It’s something I have dreamed about since I started hooping and it came true,” he said. “I just got to keep working and get better. I am never satisfied.”
It was announced that next year’s Crush in the Valley schedule will include a girls game.