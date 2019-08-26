Ben Gongora, who has coached basketball in the Napa area for the past 20 years, has been named the new varsity boys at Vintage High School.
He succeeds Rob Johnson, who left after two seasons.
“I’m very excited to return to Vintage,” said Gongora, who coached the Crushers during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons, when they were a combined 12-42 overall and 4-26 in Monticello Empire League play. “It was hurtful to be let go then. I was more focused on what was right rather than what was beneficial to my career. I didn’t play the game well.”
It didn’t take long for the 1993 Napa High graduate, who was a captain of the football team his senior year, to begin his basketball coaching career.
“Four months after I graduated from Napa High, I became the seventh-grade basketball coach for Silverado Middle School,” he said. “When I was 19, my mentor at Napa High, Denny Lewis, hired me to be the JV basketball coach. I was with Denny for six years and loved every minute of it.
“I learned a lot of life lessons from him, more than just basketball. I definitely appreciate what he did for me. I was not a superstar player, so the fact that he allowed me to come back and coach was great and he really did a great job of mentoring me.”
After six years at Napa High, Gongora became the JV head coach at Vintage for two seasons before moving up to the varsity helm.
He has been very active in local basketball programs since leaving Vintage, coaching with Tony Prescott at the North Bay Basketball Academy and also coaching in the CYO program at St. Apollinaris.
Gongora already has some familiarity with Crushers who have been involved with the NBBA club.
“I’ve been coaching several of the Vintage players since they were in fifth grade, including Logan Nothmann, Everett Mitchell and Josh McCormick,” he said. “They know my style, I know them. That’s a great thing.”
In 2008, Gongora applied for the varsity boys basketball head coaching job at Napa High and was offered the position, but had to turn it down.
“It was a tough decision, because 2008 was the beginning of the great recession and I was in an investing job,” he explained. “My wife supported me taking the coaching job, but I just couldn’t do it. That was a tough moment and I didn’t know it would take me 10 years to get back.”
After his sophomore year at UC Davis, Gongora applied for an internship at Dean Witter but was told they didn’t do internships. Instead, he was offered a full-time job and spent the next six years there. For the past 14 years, he’s been an investment specialist for Charles Schwab.
“Before I got the Vintage job, I applied for the Napa High girls varsity basketball position,” Gongora said. “I thought with all the connections I had with Napa High, I had a good chance. But I didn’t get the job, which was very disappointing.”
But as one saying goes, when one door closes, another opens.
“Literally the next day, I got a call from Cam Neal, the athletic director at Vintage,” said Gongora. “He was sympathetic about me not getting the Napa girls job, but said for selfish reasons, he was glad I didn’t. Neal said ‘Why don’t you come over to Vintage and coach and do great things here?’ He told me to take a week to think about it, which I appreciated, and then I said ‘Alright, let’s go,’ and from then it’s been go time.”
Gongora said he met with his team several times over the summer.
“I’ve fallen in love a dozen times over this summer with my team,” he said. “For me, coaching is all about one thing: good relationships. I need to prove to my players that I care about them. We’ve had a good summer and the kids have played hard for me.
“When I was younger, I used to think it was all about where you belong. I realize it’s not where you belong, it’s where you’re accepted, and Cam Neal has accepted me.”
Gongora went on to say he believes he “will have failed as a coach if basketball is my kids’ biggest take-away.”
He said this past winter’s first season of the Vine Valley Athletic League – in which Napa High went 12-0 and Vintage placed fifth with a 5-7 mark – has a different style of play than the MEL did, but that it’s good that all the big schools in the Napa area will be playing each other.
“I’ve paid my dues twice over, and now it’s go time,” Gongora said.