Prolific Prep’s post-grad affiliate Golden State Prep finished 2-0 in the Crush in the Valley tournament last weekend, grabbing wins against Arizona’s Hillcrest Prep North’s own post-grad team, 77-69, on Saturday morning and Nevada’s Trinity International Prep, 91-89, on Sunday afternoon.
Hunter Woods led his squad to Saturday’s victory with 30 points against Hillcrest, and backed it up with 35 points, five rebounds and five assists on Sunday to lead the charge over Trinity.
“It’s simple. When you work hard and you put your reps in every day, it shows in your performance,” Golden State head coach Ryan Sypkens said. “With Hunter, early in the season we struggled and bumped heads a little bit. I wanted him to wake up at 6 a.m. and come early.
“He finally bought in and has been doing it and it shows in his performance. That’s what it’s all about.”
Despite averaging 32.5 points per game in the tournament, Woods deferred praise to his cohorts.
“I just want to give all the credit to my teammates,” he said. “They were finding me in open spots, finding ways to get me open and the easy part was just knocking down shots.”
Woods scored 22 of Sunday’s 35 points in the first half and was buoyed by 16 first half points from Lamont Couch Jr., who finished with 23, as Golden State Prep jumped out to a 45-25 advantage early.
Couch dazzled early with eight straight points off a made three, a transition and-one and a steal and breakaway layup on three straight possessions that gave his team all the momentum in the building.
But the scrappy Trinity International squad rallied back to within two points at the final buzzer behind an incredible 47 point outburst from Daishen Nix, ESPN’s No. 33 recruit in the class of 2020.
“He’s a hell of a player. He was the one guy that we clearly couldn’t stop,” Sypkens said. “At the end of the day, I feel that we did a good job as a team defensively, but we did a horrible job rebounding. I think (Nix) probably had 15-to-20 points on put-backs on his own shots. That killed us.”
With Nix’s help, Trinity International closed the first half on a 17-4 run that closed the gap to 49-41 in a hurry and worried a Golden State Prep squad that only had six healthy rotation players.
With only their starters and backup forward Marcellus Gomes available, Sypkens leaned on his stud point guard, Darrion Trammell, to lead his team to victory with clutch baskets, steals, free throws and assists.
“Darrion makes our team go. Without him on the floor, we’re a different team,” Sypkens said. “He’s a great player, great decision maker and he changes the game defensively. That’s a guy you love to coach.”
Trammell finished Sunday’s contest with 17 points, eight assists and five rebounds while serving as his team’s offensive catalyst. And while he only put up eight points in Saturday’s game, all eight came in the clutch within the games final 10 minutes.
In Sunday’s game, however, Golden State Prep’s clutch factor was missing late as it allowed an 84-76 lead with 1:01 left to play dwindle to a two-point game in the final seconds.
To avoid such late-game mistakes in the future, Sypkens said his team will come together and adjust a few play calls.
“We’ve got to talk about that in practice and probably need to draw up another press break because the one we were running wasn’t working,” he said. “Of course fatigue factor comes into play. But when you’re down a lot of guys, you’ve got to overcome that adversity and I think everybody stepped up to the plate.
“I’m real proud of the way our team competed. We play scrappy, we play hard, and when we play together we look great. Together is how we win. Together is how everyone is successful.”