Whenever Napa and Vintage High square off in any competitive situation, you can bet the house on local fans showing up in droves and rocking the building with boisterous energy.
Monday night was no different as fans packed the Vintage gym for the final boys basketball Big Game of the 2018-19 season. The game doubled as the Crushers’ Senior Night contest, with giant fathead cutouts of all five of their seniors drifting around the student section.
Despite Vintage’s high energy and palpable determination, however, Napa swept the season series with a 61-54 comeback win. It extended the Grizzlies’ winning streak to 11 games and secured a share of the inaugural Vine Valley Athletic League title.
“We don’t really even talk about (the streak) honestly,” Napa head coach Zack Cook said. “We’re talking about winning league and trying to make playoffs. The winning streak doesn’t really come up.”
Discussed or not, the Grizzlies’ streak was in jeopardy early on as Vintage (10-12, 5-5 VVAL) raced out to a 12-2 lead just 2:30 into the game on its way to a 20-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
Napa (18-5, 9-0 VVAL) did anything but roll over, though, as it clamped down defensively and held the Crushers to just 34 points the rest of the evening.
In the fourth quarter, Napa took the lead for good at 52-50 with 4:40 left to play when Brock Bowers hit a spinning finesse layup in the lane. They then traded layups. Vintage’s Hunter Gutierrez hit one off-glass, and Napa High’s Zach Swim responded with a driving layup. Gutierrez hit another layup to make it 56-54.
But the Crushers couldn’t get any shots to fall over the last two minutes. Bowers added another clutch putback at 1:40 that put the lead at 58-54, and the Grizzlies hit free throws to pull away.
Bowers dropped 20 points and added 10 rebounds and a pair of assists to lead the charge for Napa High, while sixth-man Brayden Greenlee chipped in 19 points, three boards and one assist.
Swim finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Also scoring for Napa were Stephen Blume (seven points), Tyler Oda (three points, three assists) and Logan Van Zandt (two points). Vince O’Kelley chipped in five rebounds.
While Bowers is a double-double threat nightly, Greenlee’s performance was a breath of fresh air for an underclassman finding his way on the floor.
“I’ve been struggling lately, but I just felt like tonight was my night,” Greenlee said. “I just played loose, my teammates were there for me, and I just had a good game.”
Meanwhile, Vintage came out with an all-senior starting lineup and received major contributions from captain Jared Rendon (13 points, four assists, three rebounds), Grant Polk (nine points, four rebounds) and Blake Murray (nine points, three rebounds, one assist). Gutierrez had eight points, two rebounds and two steals.
Also scoring for the hosts were Max Phipps (six points, three rebounds, two assists), Loren Castro (four points), Logan Nothmann (three points, three rebounds, two assists) and Ethan Hemmerlin (two points), while Luke Williams and Josh McCormick combined for three rebounds.
Yet, the Crushers were unable to take advantage of their early lead and succumbed to Napa’s late rally.
“I think in the end we let the emotion get to us,” Vintage head coach Rob Johnson said. “We really didn’t capitalize on some things that the last four games we’ve been doing. That’s what this game does. These guys know each other well and there’s a real testament to win and be better and compete any time we play. This one just didn’t fall our way.”
While Napa High coaches, players and fans were thrilled to grab the victory against a heated rival, Cook said the Grizzlies aren’t satisfied with simply taking a share of the league title. They want it all for themselves.
“We want to win it outright. Our school has had three league championships in boys basketball in 120 years,” Cook said. “It would be pretty special if we are able to get a fourth.”
Added Greenlee, “I’ve never been a league champ in the whole basketball career. It’s amazing. It’s going to be fun.”
Cook, Greenlee and the rest of those who represent Napa High have an opportunity to wrap up an outright league title with two games left to spare when they take on second-place American Canyon (12-12, 7-3 VVAL) at home on Wednesday night.