FAIRFIELD — The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys basketball team fell to 22-5 on the season Saturday night as it dropped its opening game of the Crush in the Valley tournament at Solano Community College, 75-54, against Bella Vista College Prep of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Down just 31-27 at the end of the first half, the Crew were outscored 44-27 in the latter half as they suffered through their worst offensive performance of the season.
“I think it wasn’t as easy to score in this game and we may have let that affect our mentality,” Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight said. “As the game went along, our frustration mounted with the way we were playing on offense and then that ended up transitioning over to our defense.”
Junior guard Nimari Burnett led the way for the Crew with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists. But he was way off from long-range for most of the game as they couldn’t buy an outside bucket.
Malik Tidwell was the only other Prolific Prep scorer in double figures, adding 12 points, two boards and an assist off the bench.
“I think Bella Vista came to play,” said Coleman Hawkins, who led the Crew with nine rebounds to go along with seven points. “They were really aggressive and they were playing good defense, knocking down shots. They were all over us. They knew what we were going to do and they came to play today.”
Bella Vista was led offensively by the two-headed monster of sophomore guard Zion Harmon (21 points) and senior wing Terry Armstrong (20 points), who proved why they’ve earned national acclaim on the recruiting scene.
Harmon is No. 25 in ESPN’s Class of 2021 rankings, while Armstrong is No. 41 in ESPN’s Class of 2019 rankings and is committed to play at the University of Arizona next year.
While the Crew did an admirable job of locking down Harmon and Armstrong early on defense, their offensive ineptitude effectively poisoned their effort elsewhere.
“Defensively, we actually did an OK job at the beginning of the game and our guys were doing a lot of what we were talking about right,” McKnight said. “But then we’d give up an offensive rebound. And that just kills you.
“It just became one of those things where the harder we tried, the worse we made it, instead of just letting the thing come to you.”
Considering that Prolific Prep’s four previous losses were by only 17 points combined, dropping a game by 21 points seems like an aberration more than a sign of things to come.
“I think it’s probably going to be a one-game thing,” Hawkins said. “I think we’ll be able to come out (Sunday) and knock down a lot more shots. Just come out aggressive, play as a team, share the ball more and we’ll be good.”
While most coaches may give a restorative locker room speech after an occasion like this, McKnight said his players already knew what was expected of them going forward.
“I didn’t even say anything. I let them talk, actually,” he said. “I asked them what they thought went wrong and they were right on the money. That means as coaches we are doing our job telling them the right things. They know what they did well and what they didn’t do well.”
Prolific Prep bounces back
Prolific Prep bounced back on Sunday with a 102-91 victory over Hillcrest Prep’s post-graduate affiliate from Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.
Burnett scored 30 points and added seven rebounds and six assists to earn game MVP honors in a remarkably slow-paced game that saw a whopping 64 fouls called.
“It teaches you to be solid on defense,” Burnett said, looking at the silver lining of the foul-happy afternoon. “You’ve got to play with your length and not put your arms on anyone. They were calling everything so you have to adjust to that.
“Since they were calling everything, offensively you’ve got to make sure to not settle for threes and just get to the basket.”
With so many fouls called on both sides, including four technicals in the first half, the Crew (23-5) were forced to switch to a zone defense for most of the game – to the chagrin of McKnight.
“After five minutes of the game with the way they were calling it so closely, I was trying to keep us from putting them on the line a ton and so I went zone,” McKnight said. “I hate playing zone, but I just didn’t really see any other way to do it given the circumstances.”
With so many fouls being called, Hawkins sat for almost the entire first half after getting charged with his third foul just 2:10 into the game.
Though he was unable to contribute to their first half 46-40 advantage from the bench, Hawkins made up for it in the second half as he dropped 18 points and six rebounds.
“The first half felt like a full game,” Hawkins teased. “It felt like we were here all day. When I came in, I just saw openings that I saw throughout the game. I knew I needed to get to the basket since it was a tight game with the refs stopping it and calling a lot of fouls. Pierre (Crockrell Jr.) let me get in my motion of my shooting. When that came together, everything was rolling.”
With Hawkins on fire, Prolific Prep looked like an unstoppable force. Those flashes of greatness are what leads McKnight to deem Hawkins as the team’s true X-factor.
“Our whole team really keys on what Coleman does,” he said. “When Coleman has a good game, we’re not going to lose that game, so we need him to stay aggressive, stay confident and get going like that. When he scores like that for us, we’re just a totally different team.”
While Burnett and Hawkins led the charge for the Crew offensively, it was an all-around solid offensive performance for the team as all five starters hit double-digits and scored 11 or more.
Rounding out the starting five were Crockrell (11 points, seven assists, six rebounds), Kuany Kuany (12 points, four rebounds, three assists) and Ibrahima Diallo (13 points, eight boards).
Diallo had his hands full guarding the No. 74 prospect in ESPN’s 2019 class rankings, Carl Lewis, for most of the game.
While the slender Diallo had a three-inch height advantage, the burly Lewis outweighed him by almost 50 pounds, forcing Diallo to use footwork, positioning and technique to win on the low block.
But with so many fouls being called both ways, the Crew schemed Lewis out of the game by forcing the ball inside and letting him rack up fouls. He fouled out when Burnett took a tough charge with 13:29 left in the second half.
“That was a tough fall, but I had to do it to get him out,” Burnett smiled.
With the Crew struggling to get anything going offensively the night before, scoring 102 and securing a victory felt like a step in the right direction.
“That’s always the goal is to get better from one game to the next, and from one season to the next season,” McKnight said. “For a lot of these guys, we’re preparing them for college. The lessons they’ve learned this weekend are going to be needed before they get to that next level.”