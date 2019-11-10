Not since Josh Jackson roamed the Napa Valley a few years ago have the rims at Napa Valley College seen a show of high-flying action that was delivered by this year's Prolific Prep team over their first two weekends of play.
The Crew completed another 2-0 tune up, with blowout wins on Friday and Saturday, in front of large Napa crowds. In just their third and fourth games of the season, they have already built up a strong synergy on the court and even set a program record.
“I mean obviously we scored a lot in our first four preseason games, but the biggest thing that I've noticed from our team is we actually have a lot of unselfish players,” first-year head coach Joey Fuca said. “So the points on the board are not a testament to a lot of selfish play, we have a lot of guys that are sharing the ball running the lanes hard, and I think you'll see that as a trend the entire year. Then, defensively, we have a lot of work to do, but we have a lot of length and athleticism that fuels our offense. So we've enjoyed the first few four games, but we know we have some real tougher games ahead.”
On Friday evening Prolific Prep routed West Coast Prep of Seattle, 136-64, which is a record for most points scored by the program. On the following evening GSA Prep of Bakersfield followed suit, as Prolific Prep cruised to a 118-75 victory to complete the weekend sweep.
The Crew have only been practicing the new offense under Fuca for a couple months but have already shown their potentially.
Jalen Green, the No. 3-ranked player in the class of 2020, put on a show Friday, his one night of action this past weekend. The senior had one highlight that stood out, when a stolen pass was chucked down the court to the bouncy, 6-5 wing, who spiked the ball into the ground around the three point line, caught the ball off the bounce and dunked it, completing the one-man alley-oop.
The video of the vicious dunk, which had the crowd going wild, was shared by SportsCenter and has been view over 500,000 times.
Green finished with a team-high 26 points on Friday, a total matched by five-star teammate Nimari Burnett and Jaden Jones. University of Illinois commit Coleman Hawkins also had 15 points in the contest against West Coast Prep.
“We just have adjusted well together," Burnett said on Saturday. "You know we have had a lot of practice time and it has helped our team bonding and helps with team chemistry. This is a good team, very talented and I feel like it's the most talented team this program has had. So we look to carry that further on and, you know, hopefully have a great season.”
Each contest over the weekend started the same, as the Crew overpowered their opponents. Prolific Prep went on a 22-1 and 26-2 runs to start each contest. The games were never in doubt, as the early season matchups for The Crew are usually tune ups for the Grind Session, the ultra-competitive prep circuit they play in.
Prolific Prep will host their own Grind Session event, Crush in the Valley, in late February.
For the second contest of the weekend Green was taking an official visit to Fresno State, so The Crew decided to spread the ball around. Burnett grabbed a casual 31 points with ease, but it was the depth of Prolific Prep that really shined. Senior Mawot Mag, who has offers from Rutgers and Cal State Fullerston but is still unsigned picked up the start for The Crew in Green's absence and finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
"He really gave us a spark," Fuca said of Mag. "It puts me in a tough position as a coach to potentially start him the rest of the year but Mawot’s is a great player. We've got Fallou Cisse that just came back from injuries and he is a very good defender. We have a younger guard Jordan Pope can stretch the defense. We have a really really really good bench, and we're going to need to lean on that in this course of a long year.”
Mike Sharavjamts, a sophomore from Mongolia who is listed as a 6-foot-7 guard, came off the bench and provided strong energy and added 11 points.
As a whole, Prolific Prep won the rebounding battle over the visitors from the Central Valley, 48-30. Six players from The Crew also scored in double figures and all 14 active players got playing time.
“I expected our team to be pretty good this year based on our roster and the depth we have, we have plenty of guys who can get the job done,” Hawkins said. “But definitely probably Mike. You know Mike's really young, he's only a sophomore from Mongolia. He came out here and he can really share the ball and when he when he gets to be a senior he's going to be really good. He's gonna be strong, he's gonna grow more and yeah right now he's really good and he's still really young.”
Prolific Prep won’t be back in Napa until late January, as they head out on the road first to Champaign, Illinois to compete in the Chambana Classic this upcoming weekend.
“It's very important to get our Napa community and support involved in our season because although we don't play a lot of home games. We will be on the road, which are a lot of our games are streamed or on TV. So we love to obviously have our Napa support,” Fuca said. “And then, obviously, to have the first four games at home gives people a chance to get interested. So, the Napa community is a very close knit community. So it's very important for a team to get involved.”