Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep of Napa Christian goes 2-1 at Arizona showcase

PHOENIX — Even a global pandemic couldn’t stop Prolific Prep of Napa Christian from retooling and reloading.
With probably their deepest team ever, the Crew opened their 2020-21 season with a three-game exhibition tournament against some of the top teams in the county at the Border League in Phoenix, Arizona.
“I think last weekend was a great start for our team,” new Prolific Prep head coach Mark Phelps said. “We are all new. New coaching staff, a lot of new players. We do have several players, five to be exact, from last year who had a really high level of success and kind of understand what that level is about.
“This event was terrific. The competition was elite, the players that were there were elite, and the coaching was outstanding. We ended up playing two of the premier high school programs in the country in Mater Dei and Bishop Gorman and then we ran into a complete star in Jaden Hardy. Lots and lots to learn from. I am super excited for the potential of this team and couldn’t ask for a better experience to start the season.”
Returning for Prolific Prep from last year’s Grind Session National Champion team are Jordan Pope, Fallou Cisse, Jackson Corley, N’Famara Dabo and Mouhamed Gueye. The Crew will look to replace the massive holes left behind by program titans Jalen Green, who has moved on to the NBA G League, and Nimari Burnett, now at Texas Tech. With the graduation of the two McDonald’s All-Americans, Prolific Prep has amassed a tantalizing roster once again.
The Crew have only five seniors on their roster, but three have already found college homes.
Five-star, 7-foot power forward Nate Bittle committed to Oregon earlier in the offseason after coming to Prolific Prep from Central Point, Oregon. Bittle is ranked as the eighth overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN and is projected to be the prototypical modern post player.
“Here we have a lot of super big guys, guys that are physical. We have guards and big men that are ranked,” Nate Bittle said. “Even when we aren’t at a game, just being here and practicing against these guys makes me that much better than a normal high school would.”
While some players come to Prolific Prep from Europe, Africa and the land Down Under, Israel Silva had just a short drive down I-80 after transferring from Jesuit. The senior point guard, a four-star prospect ranked 34th overall in the 2021 class, is committed to Stanford.
Silva is one of the top point guards to ever come out of the greater Sacramento area, with the basketball bouncing on a string whenever he touches the ball. Mixtape videos are abundant on YouTube for the point guard, with descriptions like crafty, saucy, throwback, and magician with the ball plastered over the thumbnails of the videos.
“I was blessed with the opportunity to come here to Prolific Prep,” Silva said. “This is something my family talked about a lot and for that to come to fruition means a lot, to have someone like Coach Phelps in our corner and have great teammates around me. It was fun to kind of experience that for the first time this weekend, coming together and coming out 2-1 after the weekend.
“I think we all believe we could have gone 3-0. We are just coming together as a team, so slowly and surely, and this was the first game for me and a lot of players since February and March. We’re never gonna use that as an excuse, so just us continuing to get better and realizing that we have a full season where we can grow together and get better and I’ll get us ready for our dreams and unique aspirations.”
Cisse rounds out the three Prolific Prep commits so far, the glue power forward having picked UC San Diego.
Jordan Pope of Oakley and Mouhamed Gueye of Senegal also return for the Crew and have continued to improve and show high potential.
Gueye has quickly risen since arriving at Prolific Prep last year. The 6-foot-11 small forward sports a 7-foot-5 wingspan and freaky athleticism. Kansas, Rutgers and UCLA have already offered the junior, who currently clocks in at No. 38 overall in the 2022 class. But many observers expect the multi-role player to rise in the rankings and push for five-star status during his senior campaign.
Pope, after playing for Freedom High in Oakley as a freshman, was a sophomore spark plug for the Crew last season and caught the eye of many basketball observers. The three-star point guard has offers from Montana, University of San Francisco and UC Riverside. Pope was a key piece during the Border League action last weekend.
“Feels great to come into this season and try to defend our championship,” he said. “We’re a brand new team and brand new style of play. It’s so exciting and I can’t wait for the journey. It’s great to become noticed on this national stage. It shows credits to all the work I have put in and then showing out on this stage. Everyone’s good so if you’re able to show what potential you have and that goes for anybody.”
Last year’s scouting reports on Prolific Prep will be useless this year.
“We have a double-digit number of players who can do a lot of good things, and I think we’re gonna be a team that has success by committee. It’s going to be somebody different compared to last year,” Coach Phelps said. “Last year it was easy to identify the incredible talent of Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett. While we easily have double-digit Division I players, it’s going to be somebody new each time. I would say everyone made a contribution this past weekend.”
Prolific Prep was invited to compete in the Top Flight Division alongside seven of the highest projected teams in the county. Normally, Prolific Prep is unable to compete against high schools that are members of the California Interscholastic Federation. But with the tournament being an exhibition, the Crew were able to take on some of the most storied programs on the West Coast.
Crew romps, falls, wins thriller
Friday saw Prolific Prep square off with Big Red, a squad made up of players from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana. The Monarchs held tough, led by four-star Nebraska commit Wilhelm Breidenbach, and Prolific Prep was up by only nine points at the halftime break. The Crew broke open the game in the second half with a 9-2 run, jumping their advantage to 39-23.
Another new arrival was quick to stamp his name into the discussion for one of the top players on the team. Kamari Lands came to Prolific Prep from power program La Lumiere in Indiana, where his family has roots. The 6-foot-8 small forward was one of the rising stars this past weekend, as the 39th ranked prospect in the 2022 class had a game-high 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Lands hit a 3-pointer to put Prolific Prep up by 19 points and the Crew cruised to a 65-52 victory over Big Red. Bittle chipped in with eight points and notched 11 rebounds and two blocks, while Pope was solid with 12 points and three assists. Prolific Prep dominated on the glass, grabbing a 42-28 advantage in rebounds.
No strangers to taking on some of the top players in the country, the Crew ran into potentially the current top of the mountain in their second game.
Jaden Hardy should be a name familiar to any attendants of the annual Crush in the Valley showcase, having put on breathtaking shooting displays during each of his visits to the tournament at Napa Valley College. Hardy, a senior at Coronado High of Henderson, Nev., is currently the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2021 class. But he made a case for being the top prospect in the class last weekend. The 6-foot-4 combo guard is one of the toughest to defend, having the ability to constantly hit wild shots from anywhere past the halfcourt line.
The Crew did well in the first half, as Cisse and Gueye stuck to Hardy for most of the period en route to a 24-21 advantage at the break. Hardy wouldn’t be held down for long, however, and went supernova in the second half. By the end of the game, Hardy had a game-high 46 points and picked up seven steals to go along with five rebounds.
Air Coronado picked up its second upset of the tournament, the sixth seed upending Prolific Prep 66-56. Prolific Prep hit only 3 of 18 shots from the 3-point arc and couldn’t overcome Hardy’s star performance. Lands once again performed well for the Crew, adding a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Gueye had a team-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
“We were thrown into the fire and it was good for our team and it’s going to be good for us as we enter into the Grind Session season,” Phelps said. “Every single Grind Session team has improved this year, so I really like the preparation that allows us to get in and then also to give us some clear things to really focus on this week to get ready.”
Prolific Prep had another strong test in front of it in the third-place game against LV Orange, made up of players from Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman. Adding pressure was the fact the game was televised on ESPN2.
The Crew have been slowly easing in their international prospects this season, with Adem Bona flashing brilliance on Sunday. Pope drove to the lane and put up a shot early in the game. The ball bounced off the rim, but Bona flew in from the free-throw line and smashed a putback slam dunk that had the announcers calling it a potential candidate for SportsCenter’s Top 10 highlights.
Bona arrived from Turkey only two weeks ago, but has already picked up the ranking as the ninth overall prospect in the 2022 class and grabbed himself a five-star rating. He had eight points and 10 rebounds against LV Orange on Sunday, with six of his rebounds being offensive rebounds.
The physical, Nigerian-born center played for the Turkey under-18 national team, and the Prolific Prep staff believes he could be the top international prospect to come to the United States for high school since Ben Simmons.
Another international prospect to watch will be junior Stefan Todorovic, a Serbian shooting guard who is one of the top prospects from Eastern Europe. Todorovic has heard from Stanford, Arizona, Gonzaga, Memphis, Santa Barbara and Illinois since coming over from the Serbian ABA League.
Silva said it’s been a great experience being with Prolific Prep so far.
“We really get after it at practice and I feel like I have gotten a lot better just from practicing,” he said. “Just competing with the guys every day and just learning, learning how to play with a lot of talent, and it’s something that I really like to do and thrive with. I think we have a lot of good players, but also a lot of good hearts on this team. Everybody wants to see each other win.”
The sides were evenly matched in the third-place game, which saw them go into the break tied 26-26. Prolific Prep did well in shutting down LV Orange star Zaon Collins, as the four-star UNLV commit scored only two points and was only 1-for-6 for the game from the field.
Late turnovers were an issue for the Napa squad, which committed 21 for the game, and LV Orange climbed back and tied it 64-64 down the stretch.
But Lands pulled the ball up the court, waved off his teammates, walked the ball to the right side of the court and, with a quick stepback, nailed a deep NBA-range 3-pointer. LV Orange missed two attempts at a tying counter shot, and the Crew came away with a 66-64 win.
The winning shot gave Lands a team-high 18 points to go with six rebounds.
“Kamari Lands hit a big shot for us and he was able to score in all three games,” Phelps noted. “Nate Bittle did really well. Mouhamed Gueye had a different role last year coming off the bench, and this year he is starting. Everyone that played in the game was responsible for us having success.”
Pope and Silva also showed strong in the final game. Both guards almost mirrored each other, as Pope had 12 points, Silva scored 11, and each had four assists and two rebounds.
Prolific Prep will head off to Arizona again next week to compete in the first couple weeks of the Grind Session. The Crew will be in a bubble site, much like the NBA did to finish off its regular season. There will be no gimme games, either, as Prolific Prep will take on some of the best West Coast Grind Session teams — Arizona’s Dream City Christian, Bella Vista and Phoenix Prep, Colorado Prep, Florida’s West Oaks, Southern California’s Veritas Prep, and former Prolific Prep head coach Billy McKnight’s up-and-coming United States Basketball Academy side from Oregon.
“In the bubble we are going to have to create our own energy,” Bittle said. “I think our bench is going to have a lot to do with that. Our bench is going to become our fans. We just got to go out there and play how we played when there were fans out there.”
Added Silva, “It’s exciting. It’s an opportunity a lot of players don’t have right now. A lot of people aren’t able to play basketball. So for us to have the opportunity, I’m really grateful. I think we all are, being able to be in the gym playing the game we love, even if there are no fans. We’ll get to play and get better, and really focus on ourselves and on the team, so we can all improve together and rise up as one. So I think the bubbles are going to provide that opportunity.”
