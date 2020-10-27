Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep of Napa Christian goes 2-1 at Arizona showcase

The Crew did well in the first half, as Cisse and Gueye stuck to Hardy for most of the period en route to a 24-21 advantage at the break. Hardy wouldn’t be held down for long, however, and went supernova in the second half. By the end of the game, Hardy had a game-high 46 points and picked up seven steals to go along with five rebounds.

Air Coronado picked up its second upset of the tournament, the sixth seed upending Prolific Prep 66-56. Prolific Prep hit only 3 of 18 shots from the 3-point arc and couldn’t overcome Hardy’s star performance. Lands once again performed well for the Crew, adding a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Gueye had a team-high 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

“We were thrown into the fire and it was good for our team and it’s going to be good for us as we enter into the Grind Session season,” Phelps said. “Every single Grind Session team has improved this year, so I really like the preparation that allows us to get in and then also to give us some clear things to really focus on this week to get ready.”

Prolific Prep had another strong test in front of it in the third-place game against LV Orange, made up of players from Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman. Adding pressure was the fact the game was televised on ESPN2.