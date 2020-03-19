Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep of Napa Christian wins national title before COVID-19 shutdown

“You know, they’re high school kids,” Fuca said. “I mean, it definitely was a crazy turn of events. But our guys, I give credit to them for staying focused and taking care of business.”

Little did they know, Wednesday was just the beginning of a wave of cancelations of sports across the country. A day later, the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled, the NHL season was suspended, MLB delayed its opening day, and, most importantly to them, the GEICO National Championship was postponed indefinitely.

The news about the GEICOs was the toughest swallow. The Crew had received a spot in the invitation-only tournament, which pits the top high school teams against each other to determine a national champion.

“We all took a hit with that because it was definitely our biggest goal, because Prolific has never been to GEICOs,” said Crew senior Nimari Burnett, a Texas Tech signee.

Prolific Prep watched all of this happen from afar. When news broke Thursday that Marshall County schools would be closing on Friday, the situation became much more real to the Crew. The team figured it was only a matter of time before its season, too, would come to an abrupt end.