Prep Boys Basketball: Prolific Prep wins nationals opener

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys basketball team, making its first-ever appearance in the GEICO Nationals, opened Wednesday with a 45-43 nailbiter over La Lumiere of La Porte, Ind. at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.

Stefan Todorovic led the seventh-seeded Crew with 12 points and added three assists and three rebounds in the play-in game.

Milos Uzan had six points, seven assists and four rebounds, Kamari Lands four points, three boards and two assists, Nathan Bittle eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots, Adem Bona nine points, six rebounds and four blocked shots, and Mouhamed Gueye six points and six boards.

Jordan Pope, Fallou Cisse and Yohan Traore also saw playing time for Prolific Prep, which trailed 11-5 after one quarter and 20-18 at halftime but led 32-28 after three quarters.

Prolific Prep led by 12 points in the fourth, but La Lumiere ended up missing a tying shot in the final seconds.

“We came in and struggled in the first half,” Bittle, an Oregon commit and McDonald’s All-American, told the Fort Myers News-Press. “The second half we kind of got in a rhythm. We continued to play hard.”