Vintage High School has had some very, very good boys golf teams over the years.
The 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981 and 1982 teams won CIF Sac-Joaquin Section titles.
The 1978, 1979 and 1980 teams were Northern California champions.
The 1980 team – a group consisting of Roger Gunn, Bert Buehler, Vince Scott, Mike Connerley, Carl Wagner, Charles Purdey, Wade Woodward and coach Dan Pinarretta – captured the state championship with a 411-418 victory over Mt. Carmel-Poway in June at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Riley Hatfield, a sophomore, and Dylan McIntyre, a senior in his fourth year with the program, know about the program’s storied history. They can see it by looking up at the many pennants displayed in the southeast side of the gym.
“It’s been a while since Vintage golf has won anything,” Hatfield said at a practice last week at Napa Valley Country Club.
“I’m just grateful that we have a pretty good squad out here now,” said McIntyre, who will attend Sacramento State in the fall. “It’s pretty cool to bring the sport back to our school and to be achieving these great goals. We’re one of the best teams around. We all have practiced pretty hard during the offseason and I think that’s shown during the last few tournaments.
“It takes a lot of focus, to stick through it, throughout the round, and make sure you don’t get in your own head about things, and just try your best to fight through it.”
Vintage is enjoying one of its best seasons in years, evidenced by its consistent success in the Vine Valley Athletic League and in other tournaments.
The Crushers rolled to the title in the first year of the VVAL, winning tournaments in the area with exceptionally low scores.
“We’ve got a lot of good players on this team,” said sophomore Jacob Aaron, the team’s No. 1 player. “A lot of our players from last year got better. We’re a pretty competitive team. We have a lot of guys that want to beat each other. Everybody’s working pretty hard this year and worked hard in the offseason. It’s a good, fun season. We’ve just got to keep playing.”
Vintage has been playing well throughout the spring. The Crushers won all seven of the league’s 18-hole tournaments. Their first-place performances and team scores in the VVAL were at:
* Chardonnay Golf Club, 375, 383.
* Sonoma Golf Club, 376.
* Napa Valley Country Club, 395.
* Rooster Run, Petaluma, 400, 405.
* Silverado Resort and Spa South Course, 402.
It’s Vintage’s first league title since 2006.
“It’s very impressive what they are doing this year,” said assistant coach Jim Costan, a former head coach for the Crushers for 10 years. “They’re shooting some unbelievable scores right now. When you have five of your players in the 70s, you know you’re going to be successful and have a good day.
“They’re very loose. They compete against each other and they like to challenge each other.”
The Crushers’ season-low score at Chardonnay Golf Club was accomplished thanks to outstanding rounds from Aaron with an even-par 72, Pierce Brown shooting a 73, Will Hiserman and McIntyre both with 76s, Hatfield with a 78, and Nick Young with an 88 for the Crushers.
“About two weeks after our first tournament, everything just kind of took off really fast,” said Arvin Persaud, who is in his fifth year as head coach. “I think a lot of that had to do with them playing in the offseason. I kind of knew that they would be good, that we’d have good scores, and that we were solid 1 through 6. I just didn’t know that they were going to be that good.
“Just as we have worked our way through the year, all of a sudden we just started taking off. I think at a certain point in the year they kind of exceeded what I thought we were going to do. I think the big thing with these guys is that a lot of them are very competitive with each other. On top of that, they play more when they’re away from the (high school golf) season. They’re all playing on the weekends. I see them out on all the golf courses during the summer and winter months. They’re playing a lot, playing on their own time.”
Aaron, McIntyre and Cody Freitas each shot a 6-over-par 78 to lead Vintage in Monday’s seventh and final VVAL tournament at Silverado. Young (80), Brown (88) and Hatfield (88) also played for the Crushers.
Aaron was named as the league’s Player of the Year and was also selected to the All-VVAL team. McIntyre, Hatfield, Brown and Hiserman are on the All-VVAL team for Vintage.
Like McIntyre, Hiserman is a senior in his fourth year in the program.
“We’ve been improving each year I’ve been here,” said Hiserman, who will attend Utah Valley University in the fall, “and I’d say this is by far our best team so far. To actually be winning these tournaments is really cool.
“We’re always working on our games. We’re looking ahead to each tournament, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. I’m pretty excited and looking forward to how far we can go.”
Success in tournaments
Vintage has tournament experience.
The Crushers won the inaugural “Champ” High School Classic on the North Course at Silverado. Aaron led the way with a 75 as Vintage won the title in a field of 18 teams. The Crushers shot a 311 total to take first place.
Aaron was third individually. Hatfield had a 77, McIntyre shot 79, Brown had an 80 and Hiserman an 85 for Vintage.
Justin-Siena High School, the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation and Silverado partnered to host the “Champ” High School Classic.
Johnny Miller, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and a 25-time PGA Tour champion, created the Johnny Miller Junior Golf Foundation in 1993 to promote junior golf. In 2015, the foundation was renamed the Johnny Miller Champ Foundation, to honor his father, Larry Otto Miller, and his legacy in golf.
“I definitely like how the team has gotten together and played very well in the tournaments,” said Brown, a junior. “Everyone gets along. You’ve just to focus and be determined.”
Said Hatfield: “We’re super competitive. We’re pretty confident. We’re always trying to beat each other, and I think that just makes everyone better. We’re just expecting to win now.”
Vintage placed eighth at the Wildcat Invitational, played at Meadow Club in Fairfax.
The Crushers won the Ty Caplin Invitational, shooting 414 at Elkhorn Golf Club in Stockton.
Aaron was second individually with a 70 as Vintage took third at the Trans Bay Invitational, played at Rossmoor in Walnut Creek.
Aaron was fourth individually with a 76 at the Del Rio Invitational, played at Del Rio Country Club in Modesto.
Brown was second individually with a 74 at the Aiello Invitational, played at Discovery Bay Country Club.
“We go to invitationals and we’re just really comfortable with having a great time, all the time,” said Young, a freshman. “They’re a great bunch of guys, very welcoming, so it’s kind of easy to fit right in and fill a spot for them and play together with them. The older guys really tie the team together.
“You want to shoot as best as you can to keep climbing up the list.”
Area courses provide assistance
Persaud expressed thanks and appreciation for the support and assistance the Vintage team has received from area clubs and courses, including Silverado, Napa Valley Country Club, Chardonnay Golf Club, Eagle Vines Golf Club, and Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park.
“It really has been a community effort supporting these guys,” said Persaud.
Season schedule
Vintage plays next at the CIF North Coast Section Division I Championship on May 13 at Monarch Bay Golf Club San Leandro. It’s a qualifier for the CIF Northern California Championship, scheduled for May 20 at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County.
The CIF State Championship is May 29 at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach.
“These guys, they want to go out and play the best teams,” said Persaud, who is an instructor in Vintage’s home base program. “They’re a pretty tough group and they’re not scared of anybody. They’re not backing off from the competition. They’re looking for it and they want to beat those teams.
“They’re a fun group and they get along pretty well.”