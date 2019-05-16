The 2019 high school boys golf season will continue for Vintage’s Jacob Aaron when he plays in the CIF Northern California Golf Association NorCal Regional Championship on Monday at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County.
The sophomore was the individual low medalist at Monday’s CIF North Coast Section Division I Championship, shooting a 1-under-par 70 at Monarch Bay Golf Club in San Leandro to advance as an individual qualifier to the NorCal Regional.
As a team, Vintage finished in seventh place with a 405 total. The team season is over for the Crushers, who won the Vine Valley Athletic League title, as only three teams advance to NorCals.
De La Salle-Concord won with a 364 total, Amador Valley-Pleasanton was second with a 378 and Foothill-Pleasanton was third with a 382.
Aaron will start from the No. 1 tee at 8:10 a.m. and is grouped with Brayden Russo of Chico High, Dylan McDermott of Granite Bay, and Anton Ouyang of Lynbrook-San Jose.
“I’m pretty excited to watch him play on Monday,” said Arvin Persaud, who is in his fifth year as Vintage’s head coach. “Jacob has been hitting the ball really well and his putting has really been coming around. As he’s grown over the last year and a half, he’s just gotten stronger and stronger.
“He’s extremely confident. He’s incredibly competitive. He’s been playing high-level junior tournaments for the last three, four years. The pressure doesn’t really affect him. He can handle the pressure. If he doesn’t have his best stuff, he plays with what he has. If he does have his best stuff, you’ve got to watch out. He’ll put his foot on the gas pedal.”
There are 96 players in the field, a combination of teams and individual qualifiers from the Central Coast Section, Oakland Section, North Coast Section, Northern Section, Sac-Joaquin Section and San Francisco Section.
El Macero is a par-72, 6,448-yard layout that was designed by Bob Baldock. El Macero has a 71.8/123 rating/slope. It’s the home course for the UC Davis men’s and women’s golf teams.
“It’s not the longest course,” said Persaud. “You’ve got to have accuracy out there. If you manage yourself, you’ll give yourself a lot of opportunities out there.”
Players and coaches will be allowed to walk the course, from 5 to 7 p.m., after a coaches meeting on Sunday, according to the NCGA.
Starting times will be from the No. 1 and 10 tees beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The other teams in the field are Davis Senior, Jesuit-Carmichael, Whitney-Rocklin, Bellarmine College Prep-San Jose, Saratoga, Stevenson-Pebble Beach, Pleasant Valley-Chico, Lowell-San Francisco and U-Prep-Redding.
The top nine individual players, who are not members of any of the top three teams, will advance to the state championship at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach, on May 29.
The top three teams will advance to the state championship.
The Southern California Championships are on Thursday, May 23 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Aaron was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Player of the Year and was also selected to the All-VVAL team for Vintage. The Crushers rolled to the title in the first year of the VVAL, winning all seven of the league’s 18-hole tournaments. It’s Vintage’s first league title since 2006.
Aaron has played well all year.
He was third individually with a 75 as the Crushers won the inaugural “Champ” High School Classic on the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Aaron was second individually with a 70 as Vintage took third at the Trans Bay Invitational, played at Rossmoor in Walnut Creek.
He was fourth individually with a 76 at the Del Rio Invitational, played at Del Rio Country Club in Modesto.
Aaron has placed in recent junior tournaments as well.
He finished fourth in the boys championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series V event at Darkhorse Golf Club in Auburn.
He tied for seventh in the boys 15-19 division of the Future Collegians World Tour’s Sandpiper Classic at the Sandpiper Golf Club in Santa Barbara.
He finished ninth in the boys championship division at the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Spring Series II event at Paso Robles Golf Club.
“I’ve been really impressed, just how he has handled himself,” said Persaud. “He is just a really dynamic ball striker. He’s just got a different gear.”