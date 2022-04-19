Prep Boys Tennis: Bollinger siblings rivals on court for Vintage and Justin-Siena

Chris Kubicka, a U.S. Professional Tennis Association Elite Pro and instructor at Napa Valley Country Club, has a lot of sibling pairs among his pupils.

But only one pair is of players on different high school tennis teams, Vintage High senior Lucas Bollinger and Justin-Siena freshman Will Bollinger.

The programs, whose schools share Trower Avenue on different sides of Highway 29, have been Vine Valley Athletic League rivals for many years.

Justin-Siena has lost only to undefeated Vintage twice and to Casa Grande once this season. A second match against Casa was canceled due to the Gauchos having too many matches to make up this week before next Monday and Tuesday’s VVAL singles and doubles tournament at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage.

The Bollinger brothers both started learning tennis from Kubicka before they were in kindergarten. Both also grew up playing basketball and continue to play it in high school.

Both also had good friends in the eighth grade at St. Apollinaris Catholic School and wanted to attend high school with them, and that’s why their paths diverged.

“Obviously, I wanted him to go to Vintage so I’d have my senior season with him, but it was his choice, at the end of the day, and our parents were supportive of it,” Lucas said before the Crushers’ 7-0 victory at Justin-Siena on March 29. “When he went to Justin, there were mixed emotions, but it seems like it’s a good fit for him. He’s got a lot of buddies who go there and that was the main reason he went there. I went to Vintage for the same reason — most of my friends were going there.”

Their parents, Alison and Rob Bollinger, probably wished for personal reasons that Will would have chosen Vintage.

“Both of our parents went to Vintage, so they’re not too used to it yet,” Will said. “But they’ve actually been pretty supportive about it.”

But then Will would have probably been compared to his brother, who on Nov. 10 signed a national letter of intent to continue his tennis career with the NCAA Division I program at UC Davis. Lucas is the most dominant boys tennis player at the school since 2009, when Phil Holbrook won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title as a senior and was named Napa County Male Athlete of the Year.

Asked if he wanted to get out from under his brother’s shadow by going to another school, Will said “maybe a little bit. It doesn’t surprise me that he’s No. 1 and winning all his matches. Their whole program is pretty confident about winning. I used to watch him at his (USTA) tournaments, but I have other stuff to do now. We’re definitely not the best team in the league, but we’re a close second. Next year we’ll be No. 1 in the league, probably.”

Unlike Lucas, Will is a three-sport athlete, having been on the JV football team last fall and played basketball in the winter.

“I think I’m pretty confident. Maybe not against him,” Will said of Lucas, who beat him earlier this season when Will moved up to No. 1 singles against the Crushers. “But against other players, I’m definitely pretty confident. It’s important to have confidence. There are a lot of mind games in tennis. Chris (Kubicka) teaches you to keep yourself stable and not be distracted by anything they say or anything you say to yourself.”

When Will moved up to No. 1 singles for a match at Vintage earlier this season, Lucas trounced him like he has every opponent this season.

“I don’t think I put too much pressure on myself to beat him,” Will said. “He’s a senior and he’s had a lot more experience. I play tennis year-round, just not as much as he does. He plays like seven days a week. I play four, or three.”

He said he tried focusing on Lucas’ forehand, to no avail. Was there anything he didn’t try?

“Maybe slipping something in his drink the night before,” Will quipped.

Will has settled in quickly as the Braves’ No. 2 singles player behind senior Luc DeMartini.

“I was a little nervous at first, but then I got the gist of it. Now it’s just like playing on your own time,” he said. “It’s been fun. It’s a new thing. It’s good.”

Even Lucas knows it’s not going to help him or Will much for them to play each other, even in practice.

“Sometimes I try to get him out there to hit with me, but he prefers to hit with his friends instead of me, which is understandable,” Lucas said. “I think he’s slightly behind where I was at his age, but I also spent a lot more time on it than him. I didn’t do three sports like him, though. I do think he has a lot of potential. He can spend a little more time playing and I think that will help him a lot. He’s got the game to be No. 1 in high school for a long time and maybe — I hope so — make it to the college level.”

Will, a 5-foot-6 wide receiver, said he’ll probably play football again as a sophomore before deciding whether to drop it and focus on tennis and basketball.

“You definitely have to have a lot of hand-eye coordination and (lateral) quickness in tennis, so I think that helped me be a better receiver," he said. "Football is a completely different atmosphere from tennis, but it’s fun. I like it. I’ll stick with it for now and we’ll see how next season goes.

“It’s been a great learning experience for me and a lot of other kids my age as far as toughness. I played flag football, but that’s a whole different ball game. I think I’ll focus more on tennis throughout high school, definitely more than football, just because I don’t think football will be my sport. Tennis would be a better fit for me.”

Kubicka believes in tennis players trying other sports, but he would like to see Will — whom he calls by his nickname, “Bunny” — devote more time to tennis.

“Once Lucas goes to college, we’ll hopefully get Bunny to take tennis a little more seriously. Tennis has always been Lucas’ thing and Will’s always been looking for his kind of thing,” the coach said. “Will’s been playing his whole life, which is why he’s so high on the Justin ladder, but he’s never embraced playing in tournaments or that kind of thing. Hopefully he’ll want to take that next step once his brother’s moved on and he’s the man of the house, so to speak. He’s grown a lot in the last year.”

Kubicka said Lucas, meanwhile, has continued to improve since losing in the North Coast Section singles tournament as a freshman, despite not getting another chance at sections since because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is looking forward to his long-awaited postseason return next month.

The coach said Lucas can beat him now, so it’s been tough to find him competition between USTA tournaments. They even played current University of Texas women's players Allura and Bella Zamarripa of St. Helena a couple of summers ago.

“He’s way better than me at this point as his coach, and that happened a long time ago, but up until that point I didn’t really give him an inch. I never really let him beat me, but I knew that was going to happen sooner or later,” Kubicka said. “Lucas is a little more focused and serious and Bunny is a little more jovial and goofy.”

Lucas said he plans to come back to town to see his little brother play when he can.

“I’ll wish he was on Vintage,” he said, “but it is what it is.”

